The new space race is exciting, but it has to overcome a problem: that of pollution.

We have all enjoyed these months with the launch of the spectacular space rockets from SpaceX and Blue Origin.

They are breaking milestones, and if all goes well they will return Humanity to the Moon. But its fuel consumption is brutal. They are highly polluting.

The Saturn V, who brought the first humans to the Moon, used nothing less than 2,006,750 liters of fuel, and 1,780,280 liters of liquid oxygen. The Falcon 9 of SpaceX consumes much less, 287,320 litersBut it’s still a huge amount, with all the associated pollution.

There are more and more people outside of planet Earth, and they are not only military or scientific. Sooner or later there will be a crime in space and then who will judge it, if space does not belong to anyone?

Is it possible to launch a rocket into space without using fuel?

It has been tried for years, without success. But the company SpinLaunch He thinks he has found the solution.

On October 22, it carried out the first test launch with its Suborbital Accelerator, thought for launch rockets of up to 200 Kilos near Earth orbit, without using fuel and with zero emissions.

As we can see in this video, the launch was a success: the rocket was fired into space at a speed of 8,000 km / h, although we do not know how high it ascended:

How is it possible to launch a rocket without fuel into space? The force necessary to overcome Earth’s gravity is immense.

curiously SpinLaunch uses a technique similar to one of Humanity’s first inventions: the sling.

Spinning the rocket inside the Suborbital Accelerator (that’s why it has a spherical shape) at 8,000 km / h, when it escapes through the upper opening the kinetic energy generated propels it towards Earth orbit, without the need for fuel.

The Throttle uses electric motors, so it’s about a launch system with zero emissions.

If you don’t want to miss a single star or planet at night, start the adventure with one of these telescopes to observe the sky.

Logically, a human cannot support this turning speed within the accelerator, that is why it is designed to put satellites into orbit.

With this first launch, SpinLaunch proves that its technology is viable. They are going to apply it to the construction of the Orbital Mass Accelerator L100, much larger, and capable of putting satellites in orbit:

They hope to carry out your first trade mission in 2024.

SpinLaunch has been testing with robust satellites, built to withstand gyrations with accelerations up to 10,000 g, and has proven that they perfectly withstand the rotational speed required by the Orbital Accelerator to function.

We wish them all the success in the world, because if they achieve their goal of putting satellites into orbit with zero emissions, it would be a huge step in the evolution of space launches.