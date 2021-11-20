The Pelicans have played 17 games (they’ve won just three) in the 2021-22 season, which has already passed the month since opening night. And the New Orleans team has yet to count on Zion Williamson., its theoretical leader and one of the young referents of the NBA. One who came to the League as the rookie with the most hype since LeBron James but who until now (two seasons and a bit) has only been able to play 85 games out of 145 possible.

A meniscus injury delayed his rookie debut by three months, and this time he drags a fracture in his foot that made him undergo surgery in summer, an issue that to top it all the Pelicans handled in the worst possible way, with contradictory information and half-truths (in the best case). They were trying to protect the privacy of a Zion who does not like to publicize his physical problems. And they fell into a rare obscurantism in the NBA. It’s a franchise, this is a big factor, terrified that Zion is leaving. His bad relationship with the law firms has already been leaked a few times, also his family’s comments about how much they would like Zion to play elsewhere, especially in one of the great markets of the United States. So to satisfy his great hope Young, vice president David Griffin and the Pelicans themselves have been scalded after assuring at the start of training camp that Zion, surprise to all, had undergone surgery, but that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

Zion still has no date back on the slopes. So His debut this season, the one that should lead to the multi-million dollar extension of his rookie contract, is not forthcoming.. At least this week it was known that the power forward (27 points with 61% shooting last season) had begun to do, with medical permission, training with one on one. There is a while until he is authorized to play five against five, with contact and in the prelude to step on the courts again. While, With the non-competitive player, the debate centers on the scale. Zion is a prototype of a player never seen before, with an unusual volume and weight for basketball, which makes the risk of physical problems perceived as much higher (this is the way it is in his career, for now) but also what makes him a special player, different from everyone and devastating near the rim despite his 1.98 scrape. The problem is that Although officially he is still placed at 128 kilos, Jake Fischer (of Bleacher Report and very authoritative voice) puts his weight closer to 140. His appearances with the team have also generated a lot of buzz because Zion seemed so far from peak fitness.

The Pelicans try to take care of the body of Zion, whom they tried to change the way he walked in his first season in the NBA, and against which they immediately denounce the arbitration permissiveness that makes, due to its volume and strength, much more contact with defenders than with any major player in the league. Not only that: according to a report by Andrew Lopez and Brian Windhorst on ESPN, the concern about Zion’s weight and habits is very real in the franchise: “They put a lot of energy into Zion’s health. They have talked a lot with him, have changed staff and even changed culinary habits to try to support you”.

