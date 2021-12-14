Awards season is just around the corner and although there are many titles like Duna – 75%, The House of Gucci – 73%, The Last Duel – 86%, Belfast – 89% or Licorice Pizza – 100% that we will surely see at various times, not all awards focus on large productions. For those who consider that the Golden Globes and Oscars have lost their charm in search of popularity and good ratings, there are several independent awards that are dedicated to naming those titles that are sometimes buried among the great releases. Today the list of nominees for the Independent Spirit Awards 2022, which will be delivered on March 6.

Keep reading: The best films of 2021 according to Cahiers du Cinéma

As a tradition, Spirit Awards They are delivered the night before the Oscar, but this time, and due to the various changes caused in programming by the global pandemic, they will be carried out earlier, although still in the context of the other major event. These awards support independent cinema, which went from being a meeting between creators without much budget to become a genre in itself that can already include great figures in front of and behind the cameras.

This year, the producer with the most nominations is A24, which is not a surprise, since it is one of the most recognized brands worldwide and one of the most interesting, accepting proposals that other companies reject due to their rarity or the budget they need. Those who are aware of this type of film were already prepared for the nominations of works such as La Niña Perdida – 100% or Zola – 90%, but still it is appreciated to see that, unlike other awards, here women directors are more recognized.

For a film to be considered in this award, it cannot exceed US $ 22.5 million in its production, which rules out several favorites of the season, such as The Power of the Dog – 98%, Don’t Look Up – 65% or Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%. This provides a fair opportunity for those projects that, despite having recognized names within the industry, were developed with a moderate budget. Of course, when we talk about foreign films, the panorama is similar in almost all events, so the nomination for Noche de Fuego is appreciated – 95%, by Tatiana Huezo, and Parallel Mothers – 94%, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

You may also like: Golden Globes 2022: full list of nominees

Find out here the list of nominees for the Spirit Awards 2022:

Best film

To Chiara

C’mon C’mon – 100%

The Lost Girl – 100%

The Novice – 95%

Zola – 90%

Best Director

Janicza Bravo – Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl

Lauren Hadaway – The Novice

Mike Mills – C’mon, C’mon

Ninja Thyberg – Pleasure

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler

Queen of glory

Test Pattern

Wild indian

Best actress

Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice

Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern

Patti Harrison – Together Together – 73%

Taylour Paige – Zola

Kali reis – Catch the Fair One

Best Actor

Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey – 85%

Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes – Wild indian

Udo Kier – Swan Song – 95%

Simon Rex – Red Rocket – 100%

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Girl

Amy Forsyth – The Novice

Ruth Negga- Chiaroscuro – 95%

Revika Anne Reustle – Pleasure

Suzanna Son – Red Rocket

Best Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo – Zola

Meeko Gattuso – Queen of glory

Troy kotsur – CODA: Signals of the heart – 93%

Will Patton – Sweet thing

Chaske Spencer – Wild indian

Best screenplay

C’mon, C’mon

The Lost Girl

Swan song

Together together

Zola

Best First Feature Screenplay

Cicada

Mass – 95%

Pig – 95%

Test Pattern

Wild indian

Best Photography

To Chiara

Blue Bayou – 54%

The Humans

Chiaroscuro

Zola

Best Editing

To Chiara

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Novice

The Nowhere Inn – 60%

Zola

Best Documentary

Ascension

[b]Flee[/b]

In the same breath

Procession

Summer of soul

Best Film in a Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 – 67%

Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100%

Parallel mothers – 94%

Pebbles

Petite maman

Fire night – 95%

Award “Someone to Watch”

Alex Camilleri – Luzzu

Gillian Wallace Horvat – I Blame Society

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

“Truer Than Fiction” Award

North by Current

Faya dayi

Try Harder!

“John Cassavetes” Award

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby – 90%

Sweet thing

This is not a war story

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie shapiro

Best New Documentary Series

Black and missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly DA

Best New Series

Blindspotting – 90%

It’s a Sin – 87%

Reservation Dogs – 100%

The Underground Railroad – 100%

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance in a Series

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls – 95%

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde – THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a Series

Ollie Alexander – It’s a sin

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus – 80%

Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls

Ashley Thomas – THEM: Covenant

Jung-jae Lee – The Squid Game – 100%

Best Ensemble in a Series

Reservation Dogs

Do not leave without reading: WandaVision becomes the first Marvel series to be nominated for the Critics Choice Awards

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');