Awards season is just around the corner and although there are many titles like Duna – 75%, The House of Gucci – 73%, The Last Duel – 86%, Belfast – 89% or Licorice Pizza – 100% that we will surely see at various times, not all awards focus on large productions. For those who consider that the Golden Globes and Oscars have lost their charm in search of popularity and good ratings, there are several independent awards that are dedicated to naming those titles that are sometimes buried among the great releases. Today the list of nominees for the Independent Spirit Awards 2022, which will be delivered on March 6.
As a tradition, Spirit Awards They are delivered the night before the Oscar, but this time, and due to the various changes caused in programming by the global pandemic, they will be carried out earlier, although still in the context of the other major event. These awards support independent cinema, which went from being a meeting between creators without much budget to become a genre in itself that can already include great figures in front of and behind the cameras.
This year, the producer with the most nominations is A24, which is not a surprise, since it is one of the most recognized brands worldwide and one of the most interesting, accepting proposals that other companies reject due to their rarity or the budget they need. Those who are aware of this type of film were already prepared for the nominations of works such as La Niña Perdida – 100% or Zola – 90%, but still it is appreciated to see that, unlike other awards, here women directors are more recognized.
For a film to be considered in this award, it cannot exceed US $ 22.5 million in its production, which rules out several favorites of the season, such as The Power of the Dog – 98%, Don’t Look Up – 65% or Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%. This provides a fair opportunity for those projects that, despite having recognized names within the industry, were developed with a moderate budget. Of course, when we talk about foreign films, the panorama is similar in almost all events, so the nomination for Noche de Fuego is appreciated – 95%, by Tatiana Huezo, and Parallel Mothers – 94%, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.
Find out here the list of nominees for the Spirit Awards 2022:
Best film
To Chiara
C’mon C’mon – 100%
The Lost Girl – 100%
The Novice – 95%
Zola – 90%
Best Director
Janicza Bravo – Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl
Lauren Hadaway – The Novice
Mike Mills – C’mon, C’mon
Ninja Thyberg – Pleasure
Best First Feature
7 Days
Holler
Queen of glory
Test Pattern
Wild indian
Best actress
Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice
Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern
Patti Harrison – Together Together – 73%
Taylour Paige – Zola
Kali reis – Catch the Fair One
Best Actor
Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey – 85%
Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes – Wild indian
Udo Kier – Swan Song – 95%
Simon Rex – Red Rocket – 100%
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Girl
Amy Forsyth – The Novice
Ruth Negga- Chiaroscuro – 95%
Revika Anne Reustle – Pleasure
Suzanna Son – Red Rocket
Best Supporting Actor
Colman Domingo – Zola
Meeko Gattuso – Queen of glory
Troy kotsur – CODA: Signals of the heart – 93%
Will Patton – Sweet thing
Chaske Spencer – Wild indian
Best screenplay
C’mon, C’mon
The Lost Girl
Swan song
Together together
Zola
Best First Feature Screenplay
Cicada
Mass – 95%
Pig – 95%
Test Pattern
Wild indian
Best Photography
To Chiara
Blue Bayou – 54%
The Humans
Chiaroscuro
Zola
Best Editing
To Chiara
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Novice
The Nowhere Inn – 60%
Zola
Best Documentary
Ascension
[b]Flee[/b]
In the same breath
Procession
Summer of soul
Best Film in a Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 – 67%
Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100%
Parallel mothers – 94%
Pebbles
Petite maman
Fire night – 95%
Award “Someone to Watch”
Alex Camilleri – Luzzu
Gillian Wallace Horvat – I Blame Society
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
“Truer Than Fiction” Award
North by Current
Faya dayi
Try Harder!
“John Cassavetes” Award
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby – 90%
Sweet thing
This is not a war story
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie shapiro
Best New Documentary Series
Black and missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly DA
Best New Series
Blindspotting – 90%
It’s a Sin – 87%
Reservation Dogs – 100%
The Underground Railroad – 100%
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance in a Series
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls – 95%
Jasmine Cephas Jones – Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde – THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a Series
Ollie Alexander – It’s a sin
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus – 80%
Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls
Ashley Thomas – THEM: Covenant
Jung-jae Lee – The Squid Game – 100%
Best Ensemble in a Series
Reservation Dogs
