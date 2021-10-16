(Photo: Supplied)

Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez has ceased to be a promising prospect of the rich Sonoran boxing seedbed, to become a reality, and to be the star fighter of the special function “Boxing Wednesday” that 2M Box Promotions, Zanfer and Golden Boy will present next day 20 at the Fairplay Club in Hermosillo, Mexico, is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to project your career to the next level, and jump right into the world rankings.

“Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) will face Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Vivanco (16-2-2, 7 ko’s) from Veracruz, a fighter with great technique, speed and ring travel, in a 10-round duel in Super bantamweight, which will have the classic duel between a solid born fajador, like Méndez, and a boxer with style, technique, movements, feints and combinations, like Rodríguez.

For Méndez, this will be the great opportunity to establish himself fully in the world rankings, starring in a card that will be broadcast live, internationally, by ESPN Knock Out, and before a rival that holds a regional championship recognized by Fecombox, an organization endorsed by the WBC.

Who is the Spock?

Víctor Méndez is 28 years old, and in his amateur stage he was a National Olympiad medalist representing Sonora. He made his professional boxing debut in April 2011, making him a veteran with 10 years of experience.

In his fight number 22, with a record of 19 wins and 2 draws, he lost his undefeated in a controversial way, falling by split decision to a less experienced boxer, like Jesús Serrano, however, the fight was in Nogales, and Serrano is nogalense.

The other three defeats that appear on his record were against elite rivals, and in highly competitive fights.

In August 2014, he fell by split decision, in another controversial result, to Luis “Pantera” Nery, although this time the fight was at home, in Hermosillo. In November 2015 he traveled to the Philippines, and fell by split decision to local Arthur Villanueva, a three-time world championship contender. And in December 2018, in Carson, he was defeated in 7 rounds by Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada, in a duel that until now was highly contested.

This year, he has achieved knockout victories over Eduardo Márquez, an opponent with 16 wins, and Efraín Pérez, a fighter with 19 wins on his record.

Now Miguel Ángel Rodríguez will be measured, a fighter with 16 wins, who as soon as he received the proposal to face “Spock” ​​Méndez, he accepted it immediately, as he claims to have the style, motivation and preparation to appear at his home. rival, and achieve the most important victory of his career.

Multi-star function

The confrontation between Víctor Méndez and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez will have a solid and attractive backing, with three more co-star fights. Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) takes on Ismael “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s) at 8 rounds at Super Bantamweight. Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 13 ko’s) will face Alexis Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 ko’s) in 8 innings at Supergallo. And in a very attractive women’s fight, as part of the commemoration of breast cancer prevention month, world championship contender Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 2 ko’s) returns home to be put to the test. by the Mexican Tania Itzel “Zoka” García (6-6-0) to 8 innings in flyweight.

The televised function will open with a duel of fajadores, between the local José “Langosta” López (7-4-3, 6 ko’s) and the Durango Fidel “Sugar” Castro (7-2-0, 3 ko’s) at 6 rounds in Featherweight.

The function will have public access, following the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission.

Tickets are available on the superboletos.com platform, and personally, at the event venue itself, the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, as well as at Coliseo Boxing Club and Deportes Navarro.