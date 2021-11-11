It was in 2011 when Telemundo bet on the talent, career and beauty of the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo for the leading role in one of the narco series that has marked a before and after on the Spanish-speaking small screen “La Reina del Sur” .

The famous series is based on the homonymous novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte and adapted by Roberto Stopello and Valentina Párraga and for its first installment it became the most expensive series ever produced by Telemundo.

And it is that the plot tells the life of “Teresa Mendoza” (Kate del Castillo), a Mexican girl, born in Sinaloa, who lives or lives in Spain, where she becomes involved in smuggling and drug trafficking networks.

Throughout two installments, “La Reina del Sur” not only established itself as one of the best most watched drug trafficking productions, but Kate’s career also stood out on an international level.

It should be remembered that this role has been highly questioned, as many say that the actress of Mexican origin has come to believe herself as the real “Teresa Mendoza.”

These rumors began when the actress was romantically involved with the famous drug traffickers, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, because in her eagerness to make a film she had some encounters with him.

And it is that her name was seriously stained in these meetings, and she was even threatened by some Mexican authorities that she would be imprisoned if she returned to her country, since she has been in the United States for several years.

The actress was identified as an accomplice of the famous drug trafficker. Photo: IG / katedelcastillo

Since then, the actress’s career has been in the public eye, but like a professional, Kate returns through the big door to star in “The Queen of the South.”

It is important to add that last May when the recordings of the third season began, several stages in Latin America will appear in the new installment.

Peru

A few months ago, the daughter of the first Mexican actor, Eric del Castillo, was seen in Peru while some shots of the production were being made, a version that was confirmed by its executive producer.

The actress wanted to show a piece of Latin America. Photo-. IG / katedelcastillo

It was Ximena Cantuarias, who said that some of the scenarios that will appear in the series are Cusco, Machu Picchu, and some streets of the Historic Center of Peru, which were already recorded between September and October.

Argentina

Now, the 49-year-old Mexican actress was seen in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, as she is filming some scenes for the third season.

The Mexican is in the streets of Argentina. Photo: .

And it is that the recordings were carried out specifically in a location in the Recoleta neighborhood located in the Argentine capital, since the Mexican was seen accompanied by several actors from the series and some members of the production team.

When does “La Reina del Sur 3” premiere? SPOILER ALERT

It should be noted that the story begins four years after “Teresa Mendoza” was separated from her daughter “Sofía” when she was imprisoned in the United States for the death of three DEA agents.

Therefore, everything indicates that “Teresa” achieves a dramatic escape, and will face a world full of conspiracy, risking her life with the intention of clearing her name and reuniting with her daughter.

So far it is known that the recordings will end in December of this year or January 2022, so it is expected to reach Telemundo screens in the first half of next year.

