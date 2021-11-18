11/18/2021 at 06:30 CET

Leandro Cabrera (Montevideo, 1991) is a tough and forceful central defender with a speech that is as friendly as it is ambitious. Vital at Espanyol, the Uruguayan believes that his team will have to play “200 percent & rdquor; the derby against FC Barcelona if you want to break the 12-year slump without winning at the Camp Nou. The defender was slow to reach the highest level of football and saw many, “too many,” people stay on the road. This is precisely why you know better than anyone that the key to success, at least yours, is to never doubt yourself. And in accepting in advance that in the future, as in the past, it will be necessary to suffer and earn opportunities on the pitch. In the “green”. He is the player with the most punts in the league, but when he is questioned about it and his great form, he only talks about what really matters to him. “At the best moment of my career I don’t know. I’m happy, that’s for sure”, answer back. And smile.

How is soccer in Uruguay?

It is a very competitive football. Since we were little we have that desire to win, to compete, and this is forging us as players. If we compare it with European or Spanish football, which is the one that I have experienced the most, we are far away at a tactical level. Here the strategy is worked from the formative stages. In Uruguay children perhaps have more character, they are tougher. I think it is because of this aspect that in the long run everything ends up equaling. The Uruguayan player is attractive when it comes to moving around Europe.

What do you remember of its origins?

I remember less and less. Time is passing (laughs). But I was very happy in ‘baby football’. I loved it, I was passionate about it. Luckily, all the dreams I had could be fulfilled.

His case is that of a footballer who has not had it easy. Although he arrived very young in Europe, he did not consolidate at the highest level until his time at Getafe. At some point in your career did you have doubts that you would become important in a First team?

It was hard, really. Many people think it is easy, especially now that you see 17 and 18 year old players performing at the highest level and standing out. But I have seen many people fall by the wayside. Too much. Of all my teammates in the youth stage, we have only reached professional football three or four. And to Europe, two. It is very difficult to get here, it cost me a lot. Honestly, I never doubted myself. I always had hope and perseverance has led me to a great club that I really enjoy. I feel important and I want to help Espanyol grow. The road was hard and what will come will be too.

When in January 2020 he changed the ‘EuroGeta’ and signed for Espanyol, which ended up going down to Second, he was highly criticized. Less than two years later, the reality of both clubs is completely different. Time has given it a reason?

Yes. Now I can see that the decision was the best one at the time. It was a risky bet on a sporting level, not only because of the situation at Getafe but also because it left aside the coach who had produced my best version, the one who had made me a good first center back. He didn’t know if he would be a good fit for another team. And, although we had to go through the descent, a difficult situation, everything went well. We are having an exciting season, I am happy with what is happening to me at this club.

Leandro Cabrera spoke of the good start of the parakeet in the league | Espanyol TV

How are so many role changes managed emotionally and soccer? It should not be easy to go from fighting not to be relegated to being a favorite to climb to, once the desired promotion is achieved, having to regain a place among the best.

I think this is a constant in all players. In our specific case, twelve or thirteen players who suffered the relegation are still here. We live the promotion with great happiness and satisfaction to return to play in the First Division, which is something very difficult to do. Right now it is being seen: the teams that descended last year are suffering. Perhaps upon our return to the League something of value was taken away due to a question of budget and Espanyol’s history, but when the green is stepped on, all these things go into the background. We knew how to manage the situation very well and this year we are on the right track. We are having a good season, especially in our stadium. Now we have to step forward outside the home and use the weapons we have.

Did the Second Division level surprise you?

Yes. Every year the demands of the competition go up. We had to fight to the end to get the promotion. We went to any field and it was very complicated, really. There was a key moment of the season, in which we caught cruising speed and solved a lot of games in the first half. That’s when we started to believe it, but the level was very hard. Mallorca and Almería forced us to be better every weekend.

What can this Espanyol aspire to?

We have a very young, talented and very competitive team. We have grown a lot and everything will depend on how capable we are of living in the present. We will be wrong if we do the math or pull out the calculator. Speculation makes you lose your focus in a League that is so competitive that it does not allow for absent-mindedness. Not even the big teams are guaranteed the first places because teams like Real Sociedad or Sevilla compete for them. They are doing it in a spectacular way based on work and that is the example that we have to take. We must show our best version regardless of the rival and the game. When we have done it, we have always fought for victory.

What did you feel in the victory on October 3 against Real Madrid?

It was a spectacular joy. We had been playing well and playing good games, but winning against Madrid showed us that with our way of playing, at our best level, we are capable of beating any team. We were presented with a Madrid that year after year is reinvented and renewed, whether Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard or whoever plays. It was very satisfying to see that the work works.

At 82, he is the league footballer who has made the most punts so far. He is also one of the players who blocks the most shots and passes at full length. Are you feeling in your best shape?

I feel very good, but I think I still have a lot to improve. By age, by career and because I think I have to be ambitious. I have the confidence of the coach and I hope to do better performances every day. I’m happy, that’s for sure. At the best moment of my career I don’t know (laughs). I also had a very good time at Getafe.

Do you dream of playing for the senior team?

The truth is that it is something that does not concern me. It’s not that I’m very old, but I’m 30 years old and haven’t stepped on it yet. I think there are good defenses. Yes, it is true that there was a time when I was excited, but I have learned not to wait. I am delighted with the career that I am doing and no matter how much I never play for the national team, I will always be proud of what I have achieved. Anyone would like to wear the Uruguay jersey, but now I am very happy with my situation regardless of this issue.

Leandro Cabrera, the day of his presentation as a Spanish player

| RCD Espanyol

He has played it all and, in addition, has chained nine consecutive games sharing defense axis with Sergi Gómez. To what extent is it important to have a consolidated central pair?

It is important. In the same way that in attack positions and in creative demarcations there is a lot of variety, in my experience the less changes there are in defense, the better things go. This does not mean that Sergi and I are the best, but that we are the ones who are fitting in the best right now. I feel very comfortable with him, but I think that even though we are playing there is another great center-back in the squad, Fernando (Calero). He played injured against Atlético de Madrid and he did it in an exceptional way. The center back position is well covered.

How do both teams get to the derby, do you think it is the ideal time to break the 12-year streak of parakeets without winning at the Camp Nou and get rid of the bad taste in their mouths of relegation in July 2020?

Any new derby that comes along is an opportunity. Everyone sees it that way. We know the importance of this game on an emotional level, by fans and by history. What happened two years ago is there, there it is, but we do not dwell on the issue. We want to win. Although there is much talk about Barça’s situation, the reality is that they have only lost one local league game. We will only have options if we go 200%. I do not think that the performance of our eternal rival is being poor in their stadium.

How do you imagine Xavi’s new Barça?

We are preparing the game based on what Barça has done so far and the characteristics of its players. Not having as much information as usual makes things a little difficult for us, but it also does not deviate much from what we normally do.

You came to European football with Atlético de Madrid when you were 18 years old. His compatriot Araujo did it with 19, also to reach an elite club. Talk to him?

No, not really. I only know him from having met once or twice.

What advice would you give him?

Keep it up. He has been doing very well. So far, I think his only downside has been the injuries he’s suffered. If you have a focused head as it seems, you will have a great future.

What do you think when you see the young people of Barça and Espanyol performing at the highest level with less than 20 years?

All players are pushed by certain situations and contexts. Debuting at the age of 17 or 18 is not normal. If things go well within the club, it is very difficult for the youngest to start from the first moment, no matter how much they are increasingly prepared. However, now footballers come to the First Division with more tactical and technical weapons than we had twelve or thirteen years ago. This speaks very well of training and also of their adaptability. It seems that now the players mature earlier. It happens everywhere.

Until when is it seen at Espanyol?

I am very happy and very comfortable with my sporting situation. Espanyol still have a lot to give in the future. Soccer takes many turns. Today, I would love to be at this club for many years. For this I will have to play well every weekend. If not, they will give me a door (laughs).