The event will take place next Tuesday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. at the Goyeneche Pavilion of the COE in Madrid.

The gymnast Ray Zapata and the canoeist Maialen Chourraut are the winners, in male and female category, of the Premio Values ​​awarded annually by the newspaper SPORT.

In the fourth edition of the Values ​​Gala, which will be held next December 21 and that will be broadcast live on GOL , Zapata and Chourraut will receive the award accompanied by the main sports authorities of the country, led by Mr. Miguel Iceta Minister of culture and sport, the president of the COE, Alexander White, and the Secretary of State for Sports, Jose Manuel Franco.

According to the jury’s decision, Ray Zapata has been deserving of this recognition for having won the SILVER MEDAL in the FLOOR CONTEST of the Tokyo Olympic Games after having overcome all kinds of personal adversities as an immigrant and for his fight against racism. For its part, Maialen Chourraut has been awarded the award for having won the SILVER MEDAL in the SLALOM K-1 event of the Tokyo Olympics after having shown that motherhood is fully compatible with elite sport at the highest level and being a great example of family conciliation.

After the success of the previous editions, in this fourth season they have also been awarded:

Taekwondo Adriana Cerezo, in the category PROJECTION VALUES AWARDPau Gasol, in the category LEGEND VALUES AWARDTeresa Perales, in the category EXTRAORDINARY VALUES AWARD

The ECOMAR Foundation who presides Theresa Zabell, in the category of SUSTAINABLE VALUES AWARD

The Ambulance Desire Foundation, in the category SOLIDARITY VALUES AWARD

The Spanish women’s rugby team “Las Leonas”, in the category SELECTION VALUES AWARD

The Olympic movement, in the category EVENT VALUES AWARD

The athletes Hamza Zeroual Y Nil Garcia, in the category SPORTS GESTURE VALUES AWARD.