12/30/2021 at 06:30 CET

The appearance of the omicron variant has caused an exponential multiplication of infections that threatens the stability of world sport. However, it is as contagious as it is not very harmful, so it is urgent to update protocols that date back to when in Spain the sad figure of a thousand daily deaths was reached.

In fact, the United States has already reduced quarantines to five days and this same Wednesday in Spain they have set seven (three less than to date). Either progress continues in this sense, or the 2021-22 season will begin to be in serious danger.

Basketball, very affected

The basketball situation is difficult with Real Madrid as the main exponent, since Sergio Llull, Jeffery Taylor, Carlos Alocén, Thomas Heurtel, Fabien Causeur, Vincent Poirier, Adam Hanga, Juan Núñez, Guerschon Yabusele, Anthony Randolph and coach Pablo Laso are or have been positive.

After recovering Hayes, Barça has confined Pierre Oriola, Kyle Kuric and Nick calathes, who was about to return after his injury. In addition, Gran Canaria has confirmed the positive of Khalifa Diop, Penya has four, Bilbao Basket at least five, Lenovo Tenerife nine, Manresa has reached 13, Obradoiro one, Andorra seven and Valencia again one after having to stop training.

The postponements are happening and in the Endesa League, Breogán-Joventut (for the second time), Tenerife-Valencia, Barça-Andorra, Manresa-Obradoiro, Andorra-Murcia and Tenerife-Murcia await a date … with the classic on January 2 at clear risk.

Nick Calathes is Barça’s fourth positive

| .

The Euroleague has postponed four of the nine games of the last day of 2021: Fenerbahçe – Madrid, Olympiacos – CSKA Moscow (seven positive Hellenes), AX Armani Olimpia Milano – ALBA Berlin (six cases in the Italians plus the injuries of Mitoglou, Datome, Shields and ‘Chacho’) and ASVEL Villeurbanne – FC Bayern ( eight Gallic cases), as well as the Zalgiris Kaunas – Olimpia Milano of the following.

And in LEB Oro only three of the nine duels of this day have been played: HLA Alicante – Acunsa GBC (87-91), Juaristi ISB – Leyma Coruña (89-82) and CB Prat – Covirán Granada (64-68), with the visit of Marc Gasol and his Bàsquet Girona to Lleida among those postponed. By the way, the Grenadians are leaders with 18 points from Lluís Costa, taking advantage of the fact that Movistar Estudiantes has not been able to play.

European handball

As there is currently no activity at the club level, in Asobal only two games had to be postponed to date, both from Bidasoa Irun (against Bada Huesca and Recoletas Atlético Valladolid).

However and with an eye to the January European, Spain called off four players of a first phase that ended this Wednesday (Miguel Sánchez-Migallón, Rodrigo Corrales, Jorge Maqueda and Antonio García Robledo).

The Hispanics have trained four days in Madrid

| RFEBM

The most affected is France, with up to eight cases (former blue grays Nikola Karabatic and Yannis Lenne along with Elohim Prandi, Aymeric Minne, Hugo Descat, Rémi Desbonnet, Dylan Nahi and Benoit Kounkoud). In addition, the German Juri Knorr (ex of the Barça subsidiary) will not be due to a vaccine issue, like the Croatians Ivan Pesic (‘punctured’ with Sputnik) and Veron Nacinovic (a dose).

Futsal, ‘touched’

The First Division begins to live a chaotic situation with eight games postponed on a 13th matchday in which only Barça – Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra could play this Wednesday despite the positive from Barça player Carlos Ortiz. And on the first day of the year prior to the European Championship and the Copa América, only Valdepeñas-Barça and Inter-Levante seem safe.

The Barça endorsed a 7-0 to the Ribera Navarra

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Palma Futsal has seven cases (Carlos Barrón, Tomaz, Cainan, Fabio, Vilela, Chaguinha and the injured Diego Nunes), Osasuna Magna has communicated eight, Jaén Paraíso Interior, Real Betis Futsal and Manzanares Quesos El Hidalgo “several & rdquor; Unspecified. They have also confirmed one Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza and Córdoba World Heritage Sites.

Breathe the OK League

In roller hockey, only the Palafrugell-Alcobendas had to be postponed and in principle the OK Liga will return on January 8 with a matchday 13 in which Barça will host Parlem Calafell.

The European of Portugal wreaked havoc on Barça

| FCB

Anyway, the team led by Edu Castro has been one of the most affected and there his great winning streak takes on special value despite having had six inmates (Captain Egurrola, Pau Bargalló, Nil Roca, Alabart and the Portuguese Helder Nunes and Joao Rodrigues).

American professional sports

Professional leagues live very tough weeks that will be alleviated by the referred reduction of quarantines. In the NBA there are more than 170 positives, ten of them in some Bulls that could not measure up to the Raptors or the Pistons. Not forgetting ‘anti-vaccines’ like the still unpublished Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets).

Kyrie Irving does not get off the donkey

| .

About 50 games have been postponed in the NHL in an unexpected Christmas ‘break’ and the Calgary Flames have almost the entire team infected, which is a serious handicap in a very compressed regular phase. And in the NFL they only ‘survived’ three games on the final matchday.

Nadal returns to training after his positive

The Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament has caused an earthquake in world tennis for a succession of covid cases that has fully affected Rafa Nadal. In addition to the manacorí, two members of his coaching staff have also been affected, such as Carles Moyà and a Marc López with whom he won gold in Rio 2016.

Rafa Nadal already thinks about Australia

| .

At least, Nadal has returned to training this Wednesday after more than a week confined with his mind already set on the Australian Open in a season in which his great goal will once again be on the land of Roland Garros.

Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, Andrei Rubliov and Danil Medvedev also tested positive for that Asian event. Russians play games with vaccines and your presence in Melbourne is in jeopardy, as with world number one Novak Djokovic, and with Denis Shapovalov, Elina Svitolina or Aryna Sabalenka.