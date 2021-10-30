10/30/2021 at 7:59 AM CEST

On May 27 they were fulfilled two decades of one of the most special Porto derbies in history. Not because it happened on the last day of the league. Not because Porto, then coached by a Fernando Santos who still did not dream of taking Portugal to its first international laurel, beat his neighbor 4-0. Not because Deco, who still did not imagine himself as Ronaldinho’s friend at Barça, did a hat-trick to Boavista. What made special That afternoon of May 27, 2001, one of the two clubs from the ‘undefeated city’ came to the duel after being proclaimed champion the previous week. And that team that was watching the derby from above was not wearing, for once, the blue and white coat of Porto, but the checkerboard of Boavista.

It was the first league in its history. Also the only one since 1946 that did not end up in the closet of Benfica, Sporting or Porto, the three great Portuguese. Neither circumstance has happened again. Porto then had 18 leagues in its showcases, which today have grown to 29. Boavista, for its part, continues to hold on to that only championship. Miguel Lourenço Pereira, a Portuguese journalist living in Spain, was that afternoon in the stands of the old Das Antas. “The week in Boavista had been one of celebration, but Jaime Pacheco, his coach and former Porto coach, wanted to line up his eleven of gala to delve into the neighbor’s wound & rdquor ;, he recalls. “However, Porto came out like a hurricane. In 20 minutes Deco scored three goals. That win cleared the goalkeeper’s pride after losing a league to a rival considered minor & rdquor ;.

The popularity of Porto is very great today, but until the 90s of the last century, Boavista fans were the majority in the neighborhood of that name., west of downtown. A working-class club founded by workers from a distillery, offers shelter to those who are not from Porto in their city. “Especially those who sympathize with Benfica or Sporting, and prefer not to say it & rdquor ;, Pereira slides with irony. The last decades of ‘portista’ hegemony have surpassed the classical borders, making it transversal to all neighborhoods and social classes. “But derbies are more contested than technical matches, and they also tend to coincide in winter, the rainy season in the north of Portugal & rdquor ;. Tradition, therefore, invites afternoons of claw and puddles. And as a derby constitutes, above all other considerations, a ritual of customs, this afternoon’s one will not fail: after a whole week of showers, the forecasts for the time of the match point to a high probability of a storm.

THE DERBI THAT STARTED IT ALL

Today the game is played in the modern Porto stadium. “There is usually no violence, it is not that kind of rivalry. Visiting fans do not come to Do Dragão, unlike what happens in Do Bessa, where a more electric atmosphere reigns, & rdquor; says Pereira. Competitive distance permeates everything. On the one hand, Sérgio Conceicão’s team is where it usually is in the league, competing with Benfica and Sporting for the lead, while riding on the beards of Liverpool, Atlético and Milan in the Champions League. For his part, Jesualdo Ferreira’s Boavista – Malaga’s former coach – is in the middle of the table and is still puffing with relief after taking a weight off his shoulders a few months ago. With the tie at two goals last season, the Boavisteiros broke a streak of 13 consecutive defeats in derbies, with 34 goals against and just one in favor.

Gone are the two times when Boavista could rub shoulders with the dominators of Portuguese football. One of them, we have already reviewed, 20 years ago. The other almost half a century ago. “In the mid-70s, Porto was really bad, and for several seasons the one who competed with the two Lisbon clubs was the Boavista coached by Pedroto & rdquor ;, evokes Miguel Pereira. However, a defeat in a derby would mean the rebirth of the ‘Dragões’. After the games, the two directors used to share a dinner in the city center. And that of the Boavista began to bite the one of Oporto, with which a young Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa collaborated. “The jokes of the Boavisteiros ended up convincing Pinto da Costa that he should join the board as director of football. A few weeks later he stole the coach from Boavista, began to win titles and in 1982 became president & rdquor ;. And there he continues, about to celebrate 40 years in the box. He is the president with the most trophies in world football, including 22 leagues and two Champions. And it all started in a derby.

