10/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

There are birthday celebrations that are never forgotten. Surrounded by friends, family and collaborators, Silvio Berlusconi celebrated his 82nd birthday by buying a football club. There each one with their fetishes. He had already been tied for a couple of weeks, but the controversial Milanese politician waited until September 29, 2018 to sign and make official the purchase of Monza 1912, the club that has played the most seasons in Serie B, the second category of football Italian. Without a distraction since he sold Milan in February 2017, his friend Adriano Galliani convinced him to take over a drifting club that had not appeared in Serie B for 20 years.. His first move to win over the fans was to return the club to its original name: AC Monza.

Through his business group, Fininvest SPA, Berlusconi obtained 100% of the shares for a price close to three million euros and put his life-long right-hand man in charge of the entity. Adriano Galliani is for ‘Il Cavaliere’ an extension of his body. “I was born in Monza, my mother was the granddaughter of a club president from the 1930s. I grew up there and founded my companies. Monza is my city & rdquor ;, Galliani proudly confesses to Sport Dossier. He and Berlusconi met in 1979, when Silvio wanted to buy the television antenna company Elettronica Industriale from him. Since then, they have never separated. Together they resurrected Milan in 1986 when it was in Serie B and they intend to do the same with Monza, a team for which, of course, Galliani has fought all his life. After three years managing the club, Fininvest has already invested more than 50 million euros between capital injections, signings and infrastructure improvements.

“The organization is comparable to that of a Champions & rdquor; team,” explains the Equatorial Guinean midfielder from Monza, and former Barça youth soccer player, José Machín. “The sports city, the organization of the trips, is all very advanced. I can tell you that we always go on a charter flight & rdquor ;, comments the footballer, who compares the management of the brianzese club with that of a historical entity: “It is a super-professionalized team. I’ve been to Roma and I assure you that the administration is very similar & rdquor ;.

Machín is not at all surprised by the amount of money the club’s owners have spent in recent years. Galliani confirms: “It is a small club that we transform. We change all the players, we are creating a structure and investing a lot & rdquor ;. This economic effort is reflected in the player’s day-to-day life. “There is a lot of difference with the other teams in the category. But it is normal, it is a group that is very serious and has a very clear objective & rdquor ;, acknowledges Machín.

No Serie B club has spent as much money as Monza. And none have had in their ranks players of the stature of Mario Balotelli or Kevin-Prince Boateng, Milan legends who embraced Berlusconi without hesitation when they received his call, even to play in the second division after a promotion that could not be celebrated as it deserves because of the pandemic. Not even Berlusconi was in Italy. The tycoon spent the confinement locked up in his mansion in Nice. “We are investing a lot of money to transform the club & rdquor ;, admits Galliani.

THE BRIANZA TEAM

Galliani’s great illusion is to make his Monza the most beloved team in the province of Monza-Brianza, which borders the province of Milan to the south. The challenge is to attract a large part of the 900,000 inhabitants of the Lombard region and join the main clubs in the area. Galliani, who was vice president and one of the club’s shareholders between 1975 and 1985 – just before he left for Milan with Berlusconi – has the dream of placing his club between Inter, Milan, Atalanta and Brescia. “Galliani goes to all the games at home and abroad, and two or three times a month he comes to see us at the sports city & rdquor ;, says Machín. The former blue knows that Galliani is a Monza fanatic and that it is in his blood. This is what he has made known to the footballers: “He is very excited. He has grown up in this club, for him it would be a dream & rdquor ;.

This summer, the entity has already launched the conquest of local children and young people. He gave everyone a school case with the Monza colors and crest and created, with the aim of attracting new generations, an eSports team to compete in the big electronic events, starting with the official leagues of the FIFA video game. . Obviously, the leaks of names to generate illusion are a matter of the same club: Buffon, Ribéry, Suso & mldr; Even the owner came to propose to the hero of his Milan, Arrigo Sacchi, the position of coach.

“Go and do it,” Berlusconi told Galliani when the historic Milan manager proposed to buy the Monza. “In a couple of hours we closed the purchase & rdquor ;, Adriano completes. Despite the sexual controversies and even prosecutors of the former president of the Council of Ministers of the Republic, the Brianteo stadium went from about 2,000 spectators on average to host about 4,000 fans. “Now there are many more spectators than when we played in Serie C & rdquor ;, says Machín. In football, the origin of money matters less and less. Few exceptions exist. But the 4,000 spectators know little about the couple that dominates the club. More than ten million euros were spent to renovate part of the stadium, expand the capacity from 7,500 to 10,000 seats and to develop a Centro Sportivo Monzello that was falling apart. And the project will not stay here. Berlusconi and Galliani envision a majestic Brianteo Stadium, with 25,000 seats and a fans devoted to their team, winning games in Serie A, a category in which they have never been.

| Imago

THE ASCENT, THE KEY TO EVERYTHING

The dynamic duo took over the club as Serie C leaders and confirmed their promotion six months later when the season was canceled due to the pandemic, with fellow ex-Milan player Christian Brocchi on the bench. With the motto “Who believes, fights; who believes, overcomes obstacles; who believes, wins & rdquor; pronounced by Berlusconi and installed in the locker room in the first game with the new shareholder, the only formula for Monza to expand in Italy is to go up to Serie A. However, neither with Balotelli nor with Boateng – who left the club this summer – nor with the experienced central defender Gabriel Paletta – from the Chinese league in 2019 – nor with the millionaire investment, the club achieved the much desired promotion. Berlusconi took Brocchi and the coach is now Giovanni Stroppa, also a former Milan player during the first years of ‘Il Cavaliere’ at San Siro. “We are reminded every day, the goal is to promote to Serie A. It is mandatory to do so this season & rdquor ;, acknowledges Machín. “More than an obligation, it is the absolute will of the property. We have this dream and there is a team to achieve it & rdquor ;, adds Galliani.

NO TATTOOS OR EARRINGS

In his first appearance, Berlusconi made it clear that the footballers of his Monza “they will be well groomed, they will not have a beard, no tattoos, they will not have to wear earrings and they will dress soberly& rdquor ;. On clothing, the owner complied. He signed with the German luxury brand Philipp Plein, which has been dressing footballers and staff members since 2019. But his players still wear tattoos on their arms. “They want us to have a certain image, even though we are a Serie B & rdquor; team,” says José Machín. Times have changed, but not for Berlusconi, who is still thinking about running for the Italian presidential elections in 2023, when he is about to turn 87: “I think that Silvio Berlusconi can still be useful for the country and for the citizens & rdquor ;. Yes, he said it in the third person.