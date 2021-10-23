10/23/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

France is being, at this start of the season, the main scene of extreme violence in the return of fans to the football stadiums of Western Europe.

The outbreak of clashes between fan groups has put the focus on a Ligue 1 that, still celebrating the arrival of Lionel messi to Paris, has been overwhelmed by events that are still looking for an explanation. What has happened in recent months so that, in a few days of competition, there have already been four pitched battles? “The confinement, anxiety and stress typical of any crisis have greatly strained the nerves of the population. Returning to the stadiums gives an additional channel of expression to the violence, frustration or anxiety that we see in society as a whole & rdquor ;, he explains to Sport Dossier the deputy in the French Parliament, Sacha Houlié.

The representative of La République en Marche, a well-known Olympique de Marseille fan, is very clear that football is a reflection of the people: “Soccer stadiums are the mirror of society, in the sense that they bring together a large number of our fellow citizens in all their diversity, from the working classes to the more affluent & rdquor ;.

The best-known fight in the media, the one that went around the world at the beginning of the season, is the one that began on August 22 with the launch of a bottle at former French international Dimitri Payet in Nice and that ended with a battle between dozens of fans of the red-black team and the footballers and technical staff of Olympique de Marseille on the Allianz Riviera pitch, after the reply from the visiting winger. It was the 75th minute, Nice won 1-0 and Payet He decided to return the bottle to the south end of the stadium, which ignited like gasoline. It was then when, without the possibility of police intervention due to the number of ultras that jumped onto the field of play, the San Quintín one was armed. Even Jorge Sampaoli, Marseille coach, lost his papers and had to be restrained to avoid his participation in the exchange of shoves and slaps, to which his assistant did join, Pablo Fernandez. His punch to the neck of an amateur led to his disqualification until June 2022, which is the toughest penalty after the acts. Nice lost two games behind closed doors, while the Cantabrian central Alvaro Gonzalez He was suspended by the Disciplinary Commission of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) with two days in the stands.

“It is possible that the period of a year and a half, linked to the health situation and during which the matches were canceled or held behind closed doors, could have had an impact on the fans & rdquor ;, comments the researcher from the University of Limoges , Iouri Bernache–Assollant, specialist in amateur movements, social categorization, identity strategies and emotions. Also for Sport Dossier, the doctor and conference teacher points out that violence in France is not systematic compared to British hooliganism, although it does link it to a group identity, to being fully identified with a club and considering the rest as a threat. “By stopping going to the stadium in the presence of the opposing fans, they have somehow unlearned how to manage these threatening situations, in addition to the accumulated frustration. Going back to the stands this summer put them back in front of these contexts & rdquor ;, he argues.

A DAY TO FORGET

The seventh day of Ligue 1, held entirely on September 22, It is until today the most rugged of a football course plagued with disappointments and extra-sports concerns. A week earlier, on Saturday 18 September, there had already been a new field invasion at Lens-Lille, the Derby du Nord. Hundreds of local spectators jumped onto the Bollaert-Delelis lawn during halftime to face the displaced visitors after a throw of objects – even chairs – between the two hobbies, although the incident did not reach a major due to the intervention of riot police officers. who managed to withdraw the ultras before the second half started.

But the cloudiest weekend came seven days later. A bus transporting several Girondins de Bordeaux fans to the game against Montpellier was attacked by fifty ultras, in a violent action that left 16 injured. Several ambulances arrived at the scene and were able to attend the visiting followers, who were sitting on the road after the scare, without major consequences. A few hours later, the black stain spread and two new games ended in blows. It was just after the final whistle. In Angers, the riot police had to intervene to break up a fight between local fans and several dozen Olympique de Marseille supporters after several minutes throwing objects at each other. Both sides invaded the pitch without the stadium security being able to prevent it. Meanwhile, 600 kilometers away to the west of the country, another encounter ended with police intervention.

At Metz-PSG, which ended in a 1-2 victory for the Parisians, objects were also blown up and several local fans entered the pitch. A goal from Achraf hakimi in injury time, followed by a discussion between Kylian Mbappé and the goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja and the expulsion of the French-Tunisian defender Dylan bronn, warmed up a good part of the stands, who were primed with the referee and with some PSG players and who prepared to jump onto the pitch of the Municipal Saint-Symphorien stadium. Some ultras succeeded, but the quick intervention of the security forces minimized the possible consequences.

NO APPARENT POLITICAL RELATIONSHIP

Although each group of fans may feel closer to a specific political color, all these altercations are not linked by any ideological component. At least that’s how they defend it Bernache-Assollant and Houlie. For the researcher at the University of Limoges, “Although there are ultras groups that defend more or less assumed values ​​or even an ideology of the left or of the right, I do not think that this is the central explanatory factor in what is happening now& rdquor;, despite the fact that several of these groups have clashed in the past with their political ideologies as a basis for discussion. “The concept of threat mentioned above seems to me much more relevant to understand the violence that took place in the derbies and in the OM & rdquor; matches,” he insists. Bernache-Assollant.

The deputy in the French National Assembly fully agrees with the doctor. “Some of the groups have political ideologies. The Nice Sud Brigade is known for its far-right militancy, it is true. But the Nice fans did not fight the Marseille fans, they attacked the players! & Rdquor ;, he notes Sacha Houlié, who also denies the political component in the fight between Lens and Lille fans: “Lens fans identify with the left, so there is no political reason to justify the incidents during the match against Lille. It was the insults from the Lens crowd that drew the ire of visiting fans & rdquor ;. At Angers-PSG, according to Houlie, one of the main problems is defined: the organization after the return of the public to the stadiums. Knowing the frustrations of the citizens during the pandemic, the deputy says that “there were certain setbacks in the preparation of some parties. Recommendations from previous meetings were not taken into account, infrastructure such as an anti-pitch network was lacking, and visiting fans were put too close to local ultras. All of these ingredients made the fights easier & rdquor ;.

In the last weeks, the French government is taking action on the matter. The Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, asked the clubs for all possible involvement to identify, through security cameras, the fans who actively participated in the altercations within each stadium and was clear about this in an interview on the BFMTV channel, in which he assured that the Republic has to get to the end of the matter and prohibit, in a forceful way, the entry of violent supporters into sports venues.