12/21/2021 at 06:30 CET

Today Tuesday (8:00 p.m.) the IV edition of the Sports Values ​​Gala of the newspaper SPORT is held at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee in Madrid. The awarded athletes will receive their award accompanied by the main sports authorities of the country, led by the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miguel Iceta, the president of the COE, Alexander White, and the Secretary of State for Sports, Jose Manuel Franco, the deputy minister of sports of the Community of Madrid, Alberto Tomé and the general director of Sports of the Community of Madrid, Coral Bistuer.

The SPORT Sport Values ​​Gala is an unprecedented event in Spain that wants to reward the athletes who have best known how to transmit values ​​throughout the year. This is a gala that is not based on sporting victory or a specific discipline, but goes further to disseminate sporting and civic actions that elevate sport to its highest social representation. Under the umbrella of a great act, all acts that serve as a guide, reference and example at the individual and collective level and highlight virtues such as effort, the capacity for suffering, solidarity, discipline or the ability to overcome are valued. .

example of overcoming

According to the jury, the list of winners at the IVGala Values ​​of Sports includes the gymnast Ray Zapata, deserving of this recognition for having won the silver medal in the floor contest of the last Olympic Games in Tokyo after having overcome all kinds of personal adversities as an immigrant and for his fight against racism.

Also the canoeist Maialen Chourraut has been awarded the prize in the female category for having won the silver medal in the K-1 slalom event of the Tokyo Olympic Games after having shown that motherhood is fully compatible with elite sport at the highest level and being a great example of family conciliation.

The Values ​​Gala will be broadcast live by GOL and also by streaming through the website www.sport.es.

List of winners

MEN’S VALUES AWARD:

Ray Zapata (GYMNASTICS)

FEMALE VALUES AWARD:

Maialen Chourraut (CANOEING)

PROJECTION VALUES AWARD:

Adriana Cerezo (TAEKWONDO)

LEGEND VALUES AWARD:

Pau Gasol (BASKETBALL)

EXTRAORDINARY VALUES AWARD:

Teresa Perales (SWIMMING)

SUSTAINABLE VALUES AWARD:

ECOMAR Foundation

SOLIDARITY VALUES AWARD:

Ambulance of Desire Foundation

SELECTION VALUES AWARD:

Spanish women’s team (RUGBY)

EVENT VALUES AWARD:

Olympic movement

SPORTS GESTURE VALUES AWARD:

Hamza Zeroual and Nil García (ATHLETICS)