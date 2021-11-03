11/02/2021 at 21:00 CET

Adrià Leon

Sporting de Portugal receives a Besiktas depleted by casualties, including that of Pjanic. The Turks arrive in Lisbon with the certainty that a defeat would leave them almost without options, even of reach third place with only two days of the league ahead. In fact, if Dortmund adds more units than Besiktas during this fourth week of competition, the Turks would be mathematically with no options to qualify for the top two.

The sensations are also not good: just two weeks ago Sporting stormed Vodafone Park in Istanbul (1-4) to leave Besiktas at the bottom of the group alone. And last but not least, Sergen Yalcin’s men they come from losing in the Turkish Super Lig where they are already fourth. Quite the opposite of Sporting, which does not know defeat since the end of September.

Ruben Amorim has almost all his men available. Only Tiago Thomas, who has played in all the Champions League matches so far, falls out of the call. On the other hand, Sergen Yalcin does not have Miralem Pjanic in addition to Rosier, N’Koudou, Hasic and possibly Batshuayi, which will be a doubt until the last minute.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Sporting CP (3-4-2-1): Adam; Feddal, Coates, Inácio; Reis, Palhinha, Nunes, Pedro Porro; Gonçalves, Sarabia; Paulinho.

Besiktas (4-5-1): Destanoglu; Yilmaz, Vida, Welinton, N’Sakala; Larin, Hutchinson, Souza, Uçan, Ghezzal; Karaman.