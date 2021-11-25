11/25/2021

On at 18:02 CET

Lloret de Mar hosts this Thursday and you come the 1st World Congress of Sports Tourism, in an event that explores different ways of facing the synergy between these two worlds so closely related in a context as complicated as that of the post-pandemic of Covid-19.

Roger torrent, Conseller d’Empresa i Treball de la Generalitat de Catalunya, presented the congress, led by Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization.

“From here can come ideas that allow progress towards responsible and sustainable tourism thanks to diversification, differentiation and seasonal adjustment. Because tourism, and in particular, sports tourism, offers economic, labor, social, cultural and entertainment opportunities that we have to know how to take advantage of“Roger Torrent said in the presentation.

Over two days of conferences and presentations by relevant people in both sectors, the congress debates topics such as innovation and development of sports tourism, diversity and inclusion or digital transformation, among others.

Kilian Jornet participated in the form of a hologram

The mountain athlete Kilian Jornet He spoke via hologram from Norway at the WSTC on the sustainable development of sports tourism, and commented that “there is a lot of pollution in many sectors where you swim or run. We need to implement measures to encourage recycling. We would have to implement the fact of not only selling to be in a place, but to sell more experiences that lead to personal growth & rdquor ;.

With this innovative congress initiative presented at the last Mobile World Congress, Kilian, currently in the Nordic country preparing a race, was able to put his grain of sand on the possibilities of sustainability.

“With the covid, many competitions have discovered new formulas and with tourism it has to be the same. Everything is more localized, “Kilian said. “There are many initiatives to promote sustainability, such as in races that instead of giving a shirt give the possibility of planting a tree, and many other examples that we have to explore in the future.”

Later, Miki Delàs, Barça field hockey captain and captain of the Spanish absolute men’s field hockey team, also participated via hologram from Barcelona.

In the round tables other personalities will also speak such as Kattia Juarez Dubón, Director of the International Sustainability Commission of the International Motorcycle Federation; Timothy O’Donoghue, Founder and CEO of Riverwind Foundation Jackson Hole; Jennifer stoll, Director of Research and Education, Sports Events and Tourism Association (Sports ETA); Manuela Di Centa, Minister of Tourism of Italy; or Maite Laporta, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at FC Barcelona.