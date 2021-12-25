12/25/2021 at 3:17 PM CET

This 2021 has fired some of the biggest names in sport since the 21st century entered our lives. We are talking about people who had worldwide successes when there was neither Facebook, nor WhatsApp nor, of course, Tik Tok, athletes with tradition who have marked several generations and who today receive a well-deserved tribute after winning at will for years and years. Most of them are world champions in their category, they show us that the world of sport is capable of moving forward by renewing the litters. Of course, few will be able to forget what they did for their sport.

VALENTINO ROSSI

‘The Doctor’ has been the most iconic driver on the circuits in the last quarter of a century. Champion in the Motorcycle World Championship nine times, winner of 115 races, author of 65 pole positions and endless historical moments for the motor world, Rossi has hung up his gloves at age 42 after a race in which he won the respect from everyone by revolutionizing racing on and off the circuits. The current popularity of MotoGP would not be understood without a figure who revolutionized everything to the point of being the godfather of half the paddock.

PAU GASOL

The best basketball player in the history of Spain leaves with an enviable record and the recognition of seeing his number ’16’ retired in one of the meccas of basketball such as the Lakers. Winner of two NBA titles, a basketball World Cup and three EuroBasket, his only thorn in the side has been not being able to win anything more than two Olympic silver and a bronze, always running into the United States stone on the road. Pau’s legacy transcends beyond within the fields, having become a social benchmark.

KIMI RAIKKONEN

In 2007, he became the Formula One champion of the year remembered as the one of the internal showdown between Alonso and Hamilton. ‘Ice-man’ has been one of the most talented drivers in the world as corroborated by his 21 victories, 103 podiums and 18 pole positions in Formula 1. The Finn leaves with unanimous applause from the paddock for a race that has seen him compete in you to you with the greatest, including a Michael Schumacher who at the time pointed to him as his natural successor. The parties and the bad life may have taken away that label, but no one doubts his talent.

KUN AGUERO

The Argentine footballer had to say goodbye prematurely at 33 years old. The player leaves with the consolation that his last goal as a professional was against Real Madrid. An arrhythmia, however, ended the career of a striker who exploded at Atlético, who was a legend at Manchester City and who retires as a culé. Agüero leaves with a total of 385 goals with the clubs and 42 with an Argentine team with which he won the last Copa América held in 2021.

ANDRÉ GREIPEL

This German cyclist has retired after achieving 158 stage victories throughout the race. Old-school sprinter, powerful as few and known as ‘The Gorilla’, Greipel dominated the peloton for a decade and a half with his power being winner of 11 stages in the Tour de France between 2011 and 2016, winner of seven stages in the Giro from Italy and four in the Tour of Spain. German, the last product of the German Soviet school, marks the end of an era and a way of understanding cycling.