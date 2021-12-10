Spotify Fusion brings you closer to you CRUSH and it is that even though the famous app for listen to music went viral on social media after Wrapped 2021; However, here we bring you one more trick spikey and it is that with him you will be able to know how compatible you are with that special person or with your friends.

Do you want to know how to do it? Then we tell you Step by Step what you must do to create the Spotify Fusion between two users. It should be emphasized that when doing the fusion, generate a couple of stories such as: Their tastes matched 90% in 2021, “such an artist” was the connection between you and then a playlist is formed.

Related news

The playlist feeds every day of the content that they both listen and if you click it, you can see the songs that represent both:

Sam Smith, in this case, was the connection of the Spotify Fusion PHOTO Spotify.

How to create your fusion list?

To start you must open your application Spotify from the cell phone, there you will find the section of your Wrapped 2021. There you can click A review of your 2021, as shown in the screenshot that we show you below.

Spotify Fusion PHOTO screenshot

After CLICKING A REVIEW OF YOUR 2021, several sections will appear but you must select CREATE A MERGER; clicking on the plus sign will display another “window“with your profile picture and the option to send the invitation to any of your friends or your crush.

Spotify Fusion PHOTO Screenshot

How to send the invitation? By selecting the Create a merge, apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger and others to send the list to your contacts. EYE, this link only serves for a UsernameIf you want to send a merger to more people, you must generate another league.

Spotify Fusion invites a friend PHOTO Screenshot

After following these simple steps you will be able to generate a list in which they will begin to share all the music that we are both passionate about.

Bad Bunny ‘El Rey’ from Spotify

It is no secret to anyone that in recent years the urban genre has been at the top of the best finery in the music industry and the center of the most popular rhythms. listed globally.

Proof of them is the prominence that some of their representatives have had in the awards, both of Latinas and beyond the borders of Latin America, because their songs have exploded the platforms of streaming.

And it is that their singers have also stolen every moment through social networks, and the Spotify thermometer has been revealed and for the second consecutive year, the urban genre has been placed in the top of success.

The famous music streaming platform has revealed their numbers, and again the urban genre has crept into the charts requested from Latin America and some foreign countries. However, the first place has not surprised anyone, because for the second consecutive year, the Puerto Rican Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad bunny was placed on top of the pyramid.

According to the platform’s reports, the rapper of Puerto Rican origin is left with the title of artist most reproduced on this platform globally, above many of his colleagues and artists of international stature.

The performer of hits like Quiet, I dog alone and Safaera Bad Bunny occupies the first position with more than 9,100 million reproductions in Spotify, in addition to being the only Latin artist to lead this position in consecutive years.

Bad Bunny on Spotify PHOTO IG badbunny

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs