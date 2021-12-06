Spotify presents the most listened to 2021. Meet the lists!

A couple of days ago, the famous platform Spotify released what was the most listened to during this year of 2021, preparing the ideal playlists for this last month of the year.

On December 1st Spotify shared the listings of the most listened to songs, albums and artists of the year.

Spotify revealed which were the most listened to artists, songs and albums on the platform this 2021.

The publication of this data was launched simultaneously with the long-awaited Spotify Wrapped, a Spotify function that makes each user aware of their songs and singers most listened to individually.

This is how it was announced that the song with the most views on Spotify this 2021 was “drivers license” by the 18-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo.

This was the first single from her debut album, it was released on January 8, 2021 and quickly topped the Billboard playlists.

This was without a doubt the first of many hits with which Olivia Rodrigo quickly rose to fame.

“Drivers license” outperformed “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X, “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, which occupy the following positions in that order.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny managed for the second consecutive year to be crowned the most listened to artist on Spotify globally, with more than 9.1 billion views on the platform.

The list is followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Juice WRLD in that order.

While the young Olivia Rodrigo has become, success after success, one of the most successful artists of the moment.

His debut album “SOUR” was by far the most listened to on Spotify this 2021, and his singles “drivers license” and “good 4 u” feature individually on the list of the most played songs.

Then the first place of the most listened to singers was taken for the second consecutive year by the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, and in second place was the American Taylor Swift, becoming the most listened to female artist on Spotify.

This 2021, Taylor Swift topped the playlists without needing to release entirely new content.

On April 9 of this year he released “Fearless: Taylor’s Version”, a re-recording of his 2008 album “Fearless”, and on November 12 he released “Red: Taylor’s Version”, a re-recording of his 2012 album “Red”. .

Taylor is releasing new versions of his old albums as part of a commercial strategy because his old label owns the rights to the masters of these albums with which he rose to fame more than a decade ago.