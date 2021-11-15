11/15/2021 at 09:57 CET

Spotify could soon host many more audiobooks. The streaming service has acquired the platform of Findaway audiobooks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition suggests that Spotify is looking to build its own library of audiobooks thereby bolstering this section.

Findaway is a company based in Ohio, United States that has a catalog of more than 325,000 titles, according to its website. The company has partnerships with Apple, Amazon, and other retail heavyweights. In addition, he also designs tools for audiobook creators. Yes OK it is not yet clear how Spotify could integrate the Findaway catalog into its own service, the company said in a statement that the deal would help it “rapidly grow its audiobook catalog” and create new opportunities for authors and publishers.

The acquisition not Spotify’s first foray into audiobooks. The company has previously experimented with a handful of public domain classics narrated by celebrities and a Harry Potter audiobook at the start of the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020. But the acquisition indicates that the streaming platform now has much higher ambitions in this strip. The move is identical to what the company made for podcasts, as it used a series of acquisitions to develop its catalog and authoring tools.

So far, it is not clear what exactly Findaway will do for Spotify subscribers and potential audiobook listeners, it looks like there are a lot more audiobooks in the company’s future. In addition, it seems that at first, it will be the US users who will take advantage of this play.