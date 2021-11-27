Spotify will have a new function to watch videos like on TikTok

Recently, they have announced that the famous Spotify platform prepares a function to watch videos as in TikTok, something that various platforms have tried to do for several months.

That’s right, Spotify is testing a unique music video feature that “copies” TikTok’s idea of ​​vertical videos.

The music service in streaming is testing a new section within its applications for mobile devices that integrates the same option to view videos, however, it will do it in a somewhat different way.

This new function, which is currently in an experimental phase, is called “Discover”(Discover in Spanish) and its icon appears in a beta version in the shortcut bar of the application, between“ Start ”and“ Search ”.

According to the TechCrunch portal, Discover by Spotify is an exclusive feed for music videos, in which the user can navigate by scrolling vertically in the same way as on TikTok or Instagram Reels.

It should be noted that the specialist Chris Messina was the first to reveal this new feature and that is through a video posted on his Twitter account he described “Discover” as a reduced version of a TikTok-style music video feed.

This is how Messina explained that he found the new icon in the TestFlight version of Spotify, which is a beta for iOS users.

In addition, this new function also allows us to indicate that we like a video by touching a heart, or by touching a three-point menu to bring up the information sheet of the song.

At the moment, the company has not made an official announcement of its new function, however, it confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch that it was exploring the idea of ​​a vertical video feed.

At Spotify we regularly run a series of tests to improve the user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others only serve as important learning. “

We have no more news to share at this time. “

In this way, it is expected that the Spotify application seeks to exploit the TikTok video format to attract its millions of users to new music and offer a way to signal their interests in Spotify in a format with which the majority you are already familiar.