The Staples Center did not deserve such an end. The current Lakers disgraced the former Lakers, those who won 6 titles at Staples and whose trophies were shown at halftime with Robert Horry, Byron scott, Luke walton, Gary Payton Y Metta Sandiford-Artest around them.

The last Lakers game at the Staples Center (it will be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day) was a real humiliation for the Californian team at the hands of some Spurs who continue to grow as a group this season, some Spurs who finished the game with their maximum advantage to win 110-138 and have already added 4 victories in their last 6 games, the last 2 at the Staples defeating the Clippers by 24 points and the Lakers by 28.

The player of the match had an unexpected name: Keita Bates-Diop. The Spurs player entered the game averaging 3.8 points on the season and finished it with 30 points and 7 rebounds on a perfect night, with 11 of 11 on the field goal, including a 3 of 3 from the triple! ! Bates-Diop had the night of his life scoring 20 points in the second half. And he’s not the first player the Lakers have made happy this season.

Talking about the Lakers debacle exclusively would be very unfair, because it is mandatory to also talk about how these Spurs are working lately, improving benefits and benefiting from the fact that their squad is not being massacred either by the pandemic or by injuries .

The game had only one owner, and that owner was the only team that defended a little on the court, because the Lakers’ defensive work was once again dantesque, a real caricature, a mockery.

Keys to the game, in addition to defense: the abyss that separated both teams in the triple (5 of 27 Lakers by 18 of 39 Spurs) and the brutal performance of Spurs’ second unit, which scored 69 points, with 30 from Bates -Diop, 21 in 25 minutes of Lonnie walker iv and 13 points and 8 rebounds in 15 minutes of the Australian Jock landale.

You have to stop at the second units. Spurs contributed those 69 points mentioned and Lakers added only 20. This is what happens when names, careers and past are signed, forgetting the present, when they are signed by the media spotlight. Because names like Carmelo anthony, Rajon rondo, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas They sound great if you look back, but they don’t sound so good if a team wants to be competitive in 2021.

Spurs, meanwhile, had stellar aspects in his game. Wonderful, for example, the ratio assists-losses of the team of Popovich (33 to 6, with Dejounte murray giving 13 assists without losing a single ball!), which shows the very good ball circulation of the Spurs and the very poor defensive work of the Lakers.

Spurs survived one of those erratic nights from Murray (3 of 16 in the shot), erratic performance in the definition that more than compensated when organizing the game of his own. Between Murray and Keldon Johnson, who made a double-double, 7 of 30 on the shot, but not even that circumstance or the gray match of Jakob poeltl they were able to avoid the visiting victory.

Another very important player in the triumph was Derrick White, a player who has forgotten his bad start to the season. He had 23 points and 7 assists with excellent shooting percentages.

Lakers conceded 66 points in the first half and 72 in the second, he only made 5 triples in the game, he only stole 4 balls in the 48 minutes of play and after a crazy 37-39 in the third quarter, the fourth in which he moved wonderfully Russell westbrook, the Angelenos fell 18-33 in the final quarter for their fourth straight loss.

The local team was Lebron James and Russell Westbrook. And there it all ended. LeBron had 36 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 15 of 26, and his frustration increased as the game progressed. Westbrook had 30 points on 60% from the field goal, scoring 17 points in the third quarter.

The rest of the team was nothing. And with that trifle the Lakers dismissed in an embarrassing 22-year history of the team at the Staples Center.