Things are going perfectly well for The Squid Game – 100%, the Netflix series produced in South Korea that is driving not only the users of the platform crazy, but also Internet users who go out of their way with memes and conversations about the subject. Although many expect a second season, the truth is that things could be very different with respect to its plot. Series creator Dong-hyuk Hwang offers a few words to The Times about the big changes that potential new episodes could have.

The Squid Game follows the story of a series of ghoulish games in which 456 people are recruited to win millions of dollars. Of course they don’t know, and what starts out as a traditional South Korean children’s play dynamic ends up turning into a slaughter and fight for survival. With only 9 chapters, Squid Game is the sensation of Netflix and has reached all corners of the world to be the most viewed product on the platform right now.

With such success on their shoulders, it is clear that the top lords of Netflix will not stand idly by regarding the development of a second season. The writing of the script for the series was done since 2009, however, Hwang had severe complications to bring it to reality due to multiple obstacles; now that your product is a reality and a triumph, very soon we will have more news about what follows in the story, but things will not be the same. For The Times, the director and screenwriter talks about the future of The Squid Game:

While writing the first season, I thought about the stories that could be in the second season if I can make one; one would be the story of the Frontman.

Throughout the first season, Frontman’s identity is gradually revealed. Later we learn that the character is played by Lee Byung-hun, a highly regarded Korean actor within and outside his country. It wouldn’t be strange if Hwang wanted to tackle this character’s story and take it to the next level. The screenwriter also spoke about his interest in delving into the issue of police inefficiency not only in South Korea, but also in the rest of the world.

I think the problem with the police officers is not just a conflict in Korea. I see in the global news that the police force can take a long time to act, there are more victims or the situation worsens because they do not act fast enough. This was an issue I wanted to raise. Maybe in the second season I can talk more about this.

Netflix has not confirmed the second season of The Squid GameHowever, it is something that we can practically have for sure. The series was able to compete with other great titles on the platform such as Sex Education – 100% and La Casa de Papel – 64%, and we already know what happens when the red giant of streaming works with a title, it exploits it to the last consequences.

Would it be a good idea to have Frontman as the protagonist of the second season of The Squid Game? The series has a lot of potential for the future, so almost any storyline could be interesting enough to become a new Netflix hit. Hopefully it won’t be too long until the company releases details on the continuation of the project; time is money, and the most important thing here is to keep producing content that captures consumers’ time and attention.

