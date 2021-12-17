The creator of The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, talks about his season 2, leaving as a hint a curious comparison about a “duel between Darth Vader and Jedi”.

It has taken a long time to confirm its second season after the hit that The Squid Game gave in record time, becoming the most successful series in the history of Netflix and being one of the most searched words on the Internet of 2021 together with Ibai Llanos.

But we will still have to wait for yours to enjoy The Squid Game Season 2, since its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is still preparing in his head the ins and outs that will be in this new batch of episodes.

However, he has already advanced some things in a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly, where the showrunner promises that Seong Gi-hun it will show everything you have learned in games in a much more active way.

In addition, the creator of The Squid Game left a curious clue about the new season when making a comparison with Star Wars, dropping that there will be a confrontation in the style of “Darth Vader vs. Jedi”.

The comparison is due to the fact that in the games there are two clear sides, the players and the workers in charge of ensuring that the rules of the games are strictly followed. But then there are those players who go over to the other side, like the Leader (aka Front Man), a former winner of the games.

Thus, Hwang Dong-hyuk compares these camps with the Sith and Jedi of the Star Wars Universe, and hints that in the Netflix series We will see such a showdown between Seong Gi-Hun and the current Leader of the games.

“And at the same time, as for the ‘Front Man,’ who was also a previous winner but became ‘Front Man,’ he’s like Darth Vader. Some end up being Jedi and some turn into Darth Vader, right? that perhaps Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point in which he will also be subjected to a test, “the creator of The Squid Game told the outlet.

Season 2 of The Squid Game is coming soon to the Netflix catalog. Meanwhile, here we refresh you 11 unanswered questions from ‘The Squid Game’ that should be solved in the second season.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.