The project inspired by the Netflix series “The Squid Game” completely disappeared from the networks, leaving many with a large number of unknowns, as well as a large group of users without liquidity. This is because the project’s cryptocurrency (SQUID) plummeted 99.99% after registering an ATH at $ 2,856.64 early today.

According to the data we found after the investigation, we noticed that a statement was left in the Squid Game Telegram group, where they pointed out that they were trying to be hacked days ago. Exactly his words were:

Someone is trying to hack our project these days. Not just the @GoGoSquidGame Twitter account, but also our smart contract. We are trying to protect it, but the price is still abnormal. Squid Game Dev does not want to keep running the project as we are depressed by scammers and overwhelmed by stress. We have to remove all restrictions and transaction rules from Squid Game. Squid Game will enter a new stage of community autonomy. Sorry again for any inconvenience that may have caused you. If something strange starts to come out of it, ignore it. Thanks! Squid Game Telegram Channel.

At 12:00 AM today the cryptocurrency had a price of $ 38.26 according to CoinMarketCap, and in a matter of hours, exactly at 5:25 AM, and its price was $ 2,856.64. It should be noted that 6 minutes after the cryptocurrency collapsed (at 5:40 AM), the developers sent the text cited above to Telegram.

Is the Squid Game scam or was it really hacked?

It is possible that it was a robbery. Since, what happened in the Squid Game project is known as carpet pull, and it has been witnessed before in other emerging projects such as the featured one. This consists of developers quickly trading tokens for fiat money when the price of the project reached a certain point; A fact that causes a sharp drop in the price of crypto, as the liquidity fund is drained.

In addition to this, an aspect that made many investors doubt whether they could trust Squid Game, is the fact that the White Paper indicated that withdrawals could not be made if certain conditions were not met; this assuming it was the best way to avoid dumping.

On the other hand, one more aspect to make believe that it was a scam project is the fact that it had multiple reports on CoinMarketCap for more than a week; which were from users who indicated that they could not withdraw even complying with the conditions established by the White Paper.

