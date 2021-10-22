Although it has been more than a month since the premiere of The Squid Game – 100% on the Netflix platform, the achievements can still be observed not only on social networks, but also in the real world. A post on Twitter reports on the protest in South Korea that took place this Thursday, in which thousands of people demanded better working conditions from the government; not a few were involved who decided to wear the costumes of the series to send a stronger message. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

In addition to its K-pop bands, its television dramas and great pride in its own nation, South Korea is also known for its economic inequality and voracious competition among inhabitants, in which being number one is the most important ( that is why it is among the countries with the highest number of suicides). The Squid Game Criticism of such a rivalry system, in addition, exposes the living conditions to which countless people are subjected, that South Korean face that is not seen in most of the series distributed by SBS.

On Twitter, material has been shared about the protest of South Korean workers who are in search of a better quality of life. The post below includes a video in which we can observe people wearing clothes and masks seen in The Squid Game, in addition, they play snare drums as a form of claim:

Several union workers dressed in Squid Game attire take part in a demonstration in Seoul and say that, just like in the series, they too are fighting for a living. They asked the government to improve workers’ rights. Some reports say that around 30,000 people participated in the rally.

Several union workers dressed in Squid Game attire take part in a demonstration in Seoul and say that, just like in the series, they too are fighting for a living. They asked the government to improve workers' rights. Some reports say that around 30,000 people participated in the rally.

The Squid Game tells the story of people in debt who are recruited by a private initiative with the aim of participating in dynamics inspired by South Korean children’s games. But all of them do not know that behind each level there is the risk of losing their lives; when they find out it is also revealed that they will earn millions of won, money that will allow them to clear their names and return home.

Squid Game it became a total hit for Netflix from the start, making it big in 94 countries and sparking all kinds of conversations and memes on social media. Its “deadly game” theme has already been seen many times in other movies or series, but The Squid Game He refreshes it with a powerful color palette, children’s games, and a social commentary that not only includes South Korea, but many other countries as well, including those that make up Latin America.

After the success of the series, one might expect Netflix to give the green light to a second season, something that always happens when a product is successful (even if it criticizes capitalism); To everyone’s surprise, the red giant of streaming has not given a clue about new chapters. The director and screenwriter, Hwang Dong-hyuk, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago about his complicated creative situation: “There is enormous pressure on me with such a large audience waiting for a second season. It’s because of all that pressure that I haven’t made up my mind about whether or not I should do a second season. “

Will we have new chapters of The Squid Game? It is clear that history must move in another direction, but be just as creative if it is to repeat success. Only time will give us the answer.

