Already 2021 is almost over, which was another pandemic year that had highs and some low seasons, but we had an ally in Youtube who gave us the best content for hours on end, which is why he has already dropped his list of the best videos and creators of the year.

It was Mrbeast, the youtuber who made headlines recently for his recreation of Netflix’s survival drama Squid Game, was ranked 1st place in the US for the video I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive. It has amassed more than 147 million views since it launched in March.

In second place was the video Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters, which currently has 62 million visits.

MrBeast was also the top US creator, with 75.7 million subscribers when the list data was collected. But since the Squid Game video’s release in November, MrBeast’s subscriber count has risen to 82.3 million.

As for the best music video of 2021, the honor goes to Pooh Shiesty for Back In Blood (with Lil Durk), released in January. At the time of writing, it has just under 211.5 million views.

EU Trending Videos

MrBeast: Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive Dream: Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters Mark Rober: Glitterbomb Trap Catches Telephone Scammer (who gets arrested) NFL: Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show FULL of The Weeknd CoryxKenshin: Friday Night Funkin ‘ IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND GETTING BETTER (Part 2) Dhar Mann: Kids Tease A Kid With Autism, Instantly Regret America’s Got Talent: Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Gets Simon Cowell Excited Biden’s Inaugural Committee: The Taking Of possession of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan 20, 2021 Forge Labs: I Spent 100 Days In A Zombie Apocalypse In Minecraft … Here’s What Happened Dude Perfect: Game Night Stereotypes

America’s Best Music Videos

Pooh Shiesty: Pooh Shiesty – Back In Blood (with Lil Durk) [Video musical oficial]

TheWeekndVEVO: The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video) LilNasXVEVO: Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video) PoloGVEVO: Polo G – RAPSTAR (Official Video) DJKhaledVEVO: DJ Khaled – EVERY CHANCE I GET (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk HSM: MO3 & OG Bobby Billions – Outside (Better Days) (Official Video) Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [Video oficial]

Cardi B: Cardi B – Up [Video musical oficial]

OliviaRodrigoVEVO: Olivia Rodrigo – driving license (Official Video) Rod Wave: Rod Wave – Street Runner (Official Video)

