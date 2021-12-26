Sri Lanka plans to pay off a debt for past oil imports from Iran through payments in tea, a government minister said.

Sri Lanka’s Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said his country looked forward to ship $ 5 million worth of tea to Iran each month until $ 251 million of debt is paid off.

Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe financial and currency crisis, which has been exacerbated by the loss of tourism revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of the country’s Tea Board stated that it is the first time that tea has been used to pay off a foreign debt.

Pathirana clarified that the payment method would not violate US or United Nations sanctions against Iran, because tea is included in the list of foods that can be sent for humanitarian reasons.

The minister also noted that no Iranian bank included in the blacklist of sanctioned institutions will participate in the transaction.

“We expect to send tea worth US $ 5 million each month to reimburse Iran for oil purchases pending from the last four years,” Pathirana told ..

“The recommended plan will allow Sri Lanka to save much-needed foreign exchange as the deal with Iran will be made in Sri Lankan rupees through the sale of Ceylon tea,” he added.



critics

However, a spokesperson for the Ceylon Planters Association, which includes all major Sri Lankan plantation companies, noted that this mode of transaction was a “government patch solution.”

“This does not necessarily benefit exportersAs we will be paid in rupees, in a non-free market agreement that will not provide us with any real value, ”added the spokesman, Roshan Rajadurai.

Sri Lanka will have to meet around $ 4.5 billion in debt payments next year, starting with a $ 500 million international sovereign bond payment in January.



. ImagesTea plantations in Sri Lanka.

But nevertheless, the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to US $ 1.6 billion at the end of November, according to the latest data from the central bank.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this month that Sri Lanka is confident that it will be able to pay off all sovereign debt due in 2022 “smoothly”.

Sri Lanka produces around 340 million kilos of tea annually. Last year it exported 265.5 million kg, with profits of US $ 1.24 billion in 2020.

Almost 5% of the Sri Lankan population works in the tea sector, mainly collecting leaves on the slopes of the mountains and processing the tea on the plantations.

