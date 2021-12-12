During the history of Latin American countries, we have seen the best quality among players of the short stops being discussed between Puerto Rico and Venezuela, a discussion to which the Dominican Republic could well join due to the high quality and quantity of shortstops approaching the Big leagues.

Over time we could mention great Dominican SS, leaving from Miguel Tejada, José Reyes, Rafael Furcal, Hanley Ramírez, Julio Lugo, Neifi Pérez, Juan Uribe, among another long list to highlight, but perhaps not a contemporary list among great of these talents.

Today in the Minor Leagues of American organized baseball, a wide litter of Quisqueyanos is visualized that from the shortstop, could result in a generation of historic performances for the country.

Wander Franco (20 years)

He broke into the Major Leagues in 2021, after in 2020 having been positioned as the Best Prospect in the World in the Minor Leagues. With only his first 70 games in MLB, the Dominican has secured an agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays for US $ 182 million and 11 years, as a sign of his great worth.

His main skills include a great notion in the batting box, timely hitter and contact, as well as great speed in his legs.

Marco Luciano (20 years)

The Dominican is the top prospect of the San Francisco Giants farms, while according to MLB Pipeline he is the 5th best prospect in all of minor league baseball.

His main ability rests on the great power of his bat, such as his fast legs. He currently works on the Advanced Class A circuits.

Noelvi Marte (20 years old)

Mars is the 11th best prospect in the world according to MLB Pipeline, currently performing under the Advanced Class A systems.

The player has great attributes to put the ball in play and hit for average, having great speed. From the defense the player shows a great arm.

Orelvis Martínez (20 years)

Martinez, who also shares time as third baseman, is the second-biggest prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays. Player whose main ability shines through his great power at bat.

During 2021 between Class A and Advanced Class A, he had a year of 28 homers, 87 RBIs and an OPS of .895, after 98 games of action, in what had been his 19-year-old by then.

Oneil Cruz (23 years old)

The Dominican is the third best prospect of the Pittsburg Pirates, who during 2021 saw a 2-game opportunity from the Big Top.

Player of great speed and defense, being from the batting box a great shooter of the ball to put the ball in play and an average hitter.

Jeremy Peña (24 years old)

The player is called to make the leap to the Major Leagues in 2022, who comes from in 2021 to perform under Triple A systems, ranking as the 4th best prospect of the Houston Astros.

Player whose light points shine through his defense, speed, his skills to put the ball into play and his ability to reach the pads.

Geraldo Perdomo (22 years old)

He is currently the 9th best player in the minority systems of the Arizona DBacks, who participated in 11 games in 2021 in the MLB.

The shortstop is accompanied by great defense and speed, who from the offensive has its brightest point a great notion from the batting box and mastery of the balls and strikes, reaching a high level of contact player.

Liover Peguero (20 years)

Peguero is the Pirates’ 5th best prospect, currently performing below the Advanced Class A levels.

The shortstop shows off enviable speed and defense, as well as great ability to put the ball in play, although his notion at the plate leaves much to be desired in terms of strikeouts.

Ronny Mauricio (20 years old)

The Dominican is the 3rd best minor league player for the New York Mets, performing under Double A systems.

How much with great speed in his legs and power. From the defense he has a great arm, having a world of great gaps with his glove. His notion at the plate also detracts from his game, as he is a player with very little pitching selectivity. Along with his power, a bright spot of his offense is the ease with which he manages to hit the ball to either side of the field.