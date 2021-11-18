11/17/2021 at 7:59 PM CET

The president of the ACB, Antonio Martín, said on Wednesday that “stability is basic for the business” of the association he leads, which exhibited the “strength” it has in the pandemic.

The former basketball player spoke about sports and business at the ‘Sport Experience Factory’ conference in A Coruña, in which he spoke with journalist Elías Israel.

“No matter the president or the executive who is (at the head of the ACB), they (the clubs) have it very internalized, they know plan B and they have done very badly. That makes the desire for earthquakes less and lesss “, he assured.

The president of the ACB affirmed that “stability is basic for the business”, to attract sponsors, because, he added, “if you transmit nervousness, bad news, it does not make much sense that I, as a company, associate myself”.

“They identify us as something solid,” said the leader of the Association of Basketball Clubs, who said that “the strength of an organization is noticeable” at times like the pandemic.

“We established priorities, the first, the health“said Martín, who explained that when they decided to complete that season interrupted by COVID-19,” the data was not optimistic. “

The ACB decided to end the competition with a bubble that the clubs “supported to the death” and also “the referees and players”.

Martín considered that “the more you learn in situations like that” and praised the ability to “work as a team.”, which will serve “to face the different things that are to come.”

The president of the basketball clubs advocated “closing the tap of nostalgia, which is extraordinary, but super dangerous when you are managing and can lead you to deceive”, and stressed the importance of “knows what it is that the fan demands” , the consumer.

Martín admitted that in basketball his back was turned to women and, although women’s licenses “have grown”, the “following of women in the ACB is much less” and it is, he pointed out, because they have “done something wrong.” .

In the intention of “feeling identified” with the fans, he valued the role played by the quarries of the clubs, the players who reach the first teams.

One of the events that mobilize the most fans is the Copa del Rey, which will be held in Granada in 2022.

“Those who organize the Copa del Rey are the hobbies. Those of the eight clubs live together, they decide where to meet. There is no other event like this in the world. They compete, but they will have a good time“he mentioned.

Martín said that “the investigation of all the opportunities” that may arise for the ACB are mandatory.

“You stop every day and start every day. This works like this now. It is not the age of knowledge, it is the age of information. There is no pause,” he said.

As duties, he put himself to have “much more faith” in the “creative capacity” of the ACB and, looking to the future, he said that in three years he conceives it as an “entertainment player”, with a part that is from “within of the world of basketball and another part that will have nothing to do with basketball, but with entertainment “.

