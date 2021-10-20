Fitch Ratings recently released a statement emphasizing that rapidly growing Stablecoins could add new risks to the equity market.

Stock markets face new risks

For those unaware, Fitch Ratings is an American credit rating company; in fact it is one of the most important, along with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

Therefore, taking this into account, Fitch Ratings assured that Stablecoins with a “scale of systemic importance” can bring “new risks” to the stock market. In particular, the rapid growth of these types of crypto assets is having an increasing impact on traditional markets.

Stablecoins could become more relevant

According to the agency, in the coming years we could see such growth of the Stablecoin industry that it will potentially rival traditional funds, specifically for its influence in the commercial paper (PC) sector.

It is worth clarifying that a commercial paper is a type of unsecured debt issued by public limited companies. Generally, PCs are used to finance payroll, accounts payable, and inventory.

For example, analysts pointed to the case of Tether (USDT) which at the end of June 2021 had 49% of its reserves in certificates of deposit and PC.

“Current growth rates and reserve allocations suggest that Stablecoins could become a significant investor group in the US PC market,” wrote analysts at Fitch.

Thus, in a hypothetical scenario of rapid expansion of Stablecoins, Fitch analysts illustrate that by 2023 PC holdings by Stablecoins will exceed money market funds. However, they emphasize that they are not trying to make a prediction with this.

Illustrative scenarios of Stablecoins outperforming the stock market. Source: Fitch Ratings

However, they warn that the degree of the impact will depend on the evolution of the regulations that concern this type of crypto asset.

Therefore, the regulations will have an impact on the stock market. However, this will not be seen in the short term because regulatory approaches remain unclear.

Generating turbulence

Thus, Fitch Ratings places special emphasis on risk management. In particular, the turmoil around Stablecoins can spread across all traditional markets.

In fact, analysts suggest that the risks may be compounded. Especially if the infrastructure and partners used to interact with traditional markets “… lack a track record of smoothly handling transactions during periods of market stress or volatility …”, the analysts explained.

Specifically, the volatile nature of the growth of these types of crypto assets and the low transparency of holdings makes forecasts challenging.

As an example of the above we have USD Coin (USDC). According to analysts, during its latest audit USDC indicated that its PC holdings with 91 days to 13 months maturing plummeted to 2% of assets in reserve in August. While, in June, they reported that this figure was 10%.

