GSC Game World will auction a STALKER 2 NFT that will allow the winner to become a metahuman … which has not sat down very well with the community.

Inevitably, the video game industry is heading towards the NFT, or non-fungible tokens. This technology will have more and more weight in companies, and we already have examples such as EA or Ubisoft.

The latest to join the NFT craze is STALKER 2, the upcoming open world video game from GSC Game World for Xbox Series X | S and PC. The title will arrive on April 28, 2022 to the shops.

This has been announced by GSC Game World, which has confirmed the use of NFT technology in Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl. And we already know some details of the first one that will be launched on the market.

The Ukrainian study has revealed that NFTs will allow the formation of the Stalker Metaverse, to bring together real life within the video game. In fact, the company’s first NFT will consist of create a metahuman.

What does this mean? Well what the holder of this NFT will be able to create his own NPC for Stalker 2, which will not be playable but will look with a high level of detail within the video game itself.

This initiative is part of a commercial agreement of GSC Game World with NFT DMarket. The first Stalker 2 NFT will be put up for auction, which is scheduled to take place in early 2022.

In January 2022, GSC Game World will auction this NFT which allows the buyer to create their custom NPC in the game. At a later date, this item may be sold to other customers.

Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World, has revealed (via The Verge) what it will consist of the metahuman NFT from STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. As often happens, controversy is already flooding the networks.

” The idea of ​​the related NFT is to grant the right to recreate the identity of its owner within the game through one of the NPCs. The person will need to come to our studio for a detailed scanning procedure and after that, we will have everything to make this person appear in the game world as one of the characters. ”

This will be the first of several NFTs for Stalker 2. The company has not given more details about it, but claims that none of them will give advantages or benefits within the game itself.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl hits stores next April 28, 2022, available as a temporary exclusive on Xbox Series X | S and also on PC. Its first NFT will go up for auction next month, in January 2022.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.