Zion Williamson has yet to debut this season at the NBA and after a recent return attempt he will be four to six weeks absent. But this is not the only problem around the star as the New Orleans Pelicans are also unhappy with his attitude; There has been talk of his absences from rehab appointments, that he falls asleep in video sessions, that he is overweight, his work ethic has been questioned … However, not everything is critical for him as his old coach Stan Van Gundy just came to his defense.

Stan Van Gundy comes out in defense of Zion Williamson

It is unfortunate that Zion Williamson has missed so many games in his first 3 years. He is a tremendous talent and one of the most exciting players in the league. But keep things in perspective. He has played almost 3 times as many games as Embiid did in his first 3 years. – Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) December 17, 2021

Every situation is different but early injuries can be overcome and lead to high level play. Embiid is proof. And Zion has played more and at a higher level than Embiid did his first 3 years. Everyone needs to calm down on Zion. – Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) December 17, 2021

He did more to impact winning his first 3 years? I have played 31 games. Team won 42% of them. Zion’s played 85 games. Team has won 45% of them. Embiid has become a great player but his first 3 years he played 31 games. Zion has done more and people are writing him off. It’s stupid. – Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) December 17, 2021

You, and all of the other people commenting on here, have no idea what he weighs or what is body fat is and none of the injuries he has had have anything to do with conditioning. Of course he needs to get in great shape. Everyone does. – Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) December 17, 2021

Stan Van Gundy with Zion Williamson

