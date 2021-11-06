11/06/2021 at 15:43 CET

The FC Barcelona plays in the field of Celta de Vigo his match corresponding to matchday 13 of LaLiga 2021-2022. The culé team is now tenth, with 16 points, 9 from Leader, the Real society, what adds up 25. Real Madrid and Seville are second and third respectively, both with 24, and room is he Atlético de Madrid, with 22; the three with a game less than the donostiarras.

The clash of Bullets will be the last of the interim coach blaugrana Sergi Barjuán, before the arrival of Xavi, and for this meeting he has bet on the same 11 that he won in Kiev. The Blaugrana team hopes to break the league slump, after three games without winning and with only 4 points won from the last 15 in play, and thus advance positions in the table after being provisionally surpassed by the Spanish, after the victory perica against Granada.

This Saturday also plays the Real Madrid, at home before him Vallecano Ray, from 9:00 p.m. A white victory would give him the provisional leadership but for that he must improve the image they have given in their last matches in the Santiago Bernabeu.

The rest of the teams that are at the top of the table will play their matches this Sunday and they all have very difficult starts. First will play the Atético de Madrid, from 4:15 p.m. on Mestalla, before him Valencia. At 18:30 it is the turn of the leader, the Real society, in the field of Osasuna; and the day will close on Seville, with the great Sevillian derby against him Betis which will start at 9:00 p.m.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link, being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

Teams PJ Points Real Sociedad 12 25 Real Madrid 11 24 Sevilla 11 24 Atlético Madrid 11 22 Betis 12 21 Rayo Vallecano 11 19 Osasuna 12 19 Athletic 12 18 RCD Espanyol 13 17 FC Barcelona 11 16