10/24/2021 at 5:10 PM CEST

The Real Madrid prevails in the field of FC Barcelona (0-1) at the end of the first part of the Spanish Soccer Classic, which takes place on matchday 10 of LaLiga 2021-2022. The partial victory allows the whites to regain the leadership, although tied to 20 points with Sevilla and Real Sociedad, for his best goal difference. The Barça, for its part, remains eighth with fifteen.

The set of Koeman started the game dominating his eternal rival and had the best chance in boots Dest, who forgave Courtois. In the other goal he was right Praise that ended a counter that he himself had started by stealing a ball from Memphis. At rest, the planning of Ancelotti to give the ball to Barça and playing against him is giving him results, but the Catalans have 45 minutes left to turn the scoreboard.

This same Sunday, Sevilla beat Levante (5-3) and was placed provisional leader, waiting for what ends up happening in the Camp Nou. So many of Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir, Diego Carlos, Munir and Fernando have given victory to the group of Lopetegui who smiles again after conceding the first defeat of the season the previous day, in grenade.

Another of the great duels of the day is the one that faces Atlético de Madrid and the Real society this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. at the Wanda Metropolitano. The donostiarras add 20 points in 9 games and they will regain the lead alone if they score in the rojiblanco fiefdom; those of Simeone they are with 17 in 8 games and would add to the head tie with a victory.

Full leaderboard

Teams PJ Points Real Madrid * 9 20 Sevilla 9 20 Real Sociedad 9 20 Osasuna 10 18 Atlético Madrid 8 17 Rayo Vallecano 9 16 Athletic 9 16 FC Barcelona * 9 15