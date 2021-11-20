11/20/2021 at 8:25 PM CET

The FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol dispute this Saturday the Barcelona derby, the most attractive match of day 13 of LaLiga 2021-2022 and that will start at 9:00 p.m. Culés and parakeets are ninth and tenths respectively, tied at 17 points, away from the head of the table, now collide Seville and Real society with 28 points.

The premiere of Xavi As a Blaugrana coach, he must be the trigger that the team needs to come back in the competition; the Barça He has not won 4 games in a row and has only added 5 points out of the last 18 in play and he sees in the neighbor the right victim to return to the path of victory. For their part, the men of Vicente Moreno Arrive at Camp Nou with the ambition to add something positive on this day and thus extend the culé crisis.

This same Saturday he already played the Seville who tied in the discount at home against Alavés (2-2) and, despite giving up two points in the Pizjuán, it is leader with 28 for having better goal difference than the Real society. The donostiarras can regain first place in the game that they will play this Sunday at their stadium against him Valencia.

The Real Madrid is now third with 27 points, to one of the two co-leaders and with one game less, before also playing on Sunday in the field of Grenade, at 4:15 p.m. Those of Ancelotti They will be provisional leaders if they score, and with a victory they would force the Real to win his match to keep his position at the top of the table for another week.

At fourth place there is the Atlético de Madrid that won in extremis at Osasuna (1-0) and is with 26 points. A goal from Philip In the 86th minute, at the exit of a corner and in the only shot on goal by the colchoneros, he gave the victory to those of Simeone.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

Teams PJ Points Sevilla 13 28 Real Sociedad 13 28 Real Madrid 12 27 Atlético Madrid 13 26 Betis 13 21 Rayo Vallecano 13 20 Osasuna 14 19 Athletic 13 19 Barcelona 12 17 Valencia 13 17 RCD Espanyol 13 17