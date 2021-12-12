12/12/2021 at 18:05 CET

The FC Barcelona could not add the second away win of this season when tying in the field of Osasuna (2-2) in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. In this way, the culés descend to eighth place of the classification, with 24 points, far from the Real Madrid, leader with 39.

The set of Xavi in The Sadar but the Navarrese always responded. In the first half Nico scored the 0-1 in the 12th minute, but only two later came the equalized local goal, the work of David garcia. Upon returning from rest, it was Abde who put the Barça ahead, but in the final stretch of the meeting Chimy Avila signed the final 2-2.

On Saturday, the Sevilla beat Athletic in San Mamés (0-1). Those of Lopetegui they took all 3 points thanks to a goal from Delaney And continue seconds with 34 points, five from Real Madrid.

The madridistas play the big game of the day, the Madrid derby against them Atlético de Madrid, from 9:00 p.m. this Sunday in the Santiago Bernabeu. A victory for the whites would take away their rojiblanco neighbor from the fight for the league, since they arrive at the duel as fourth with 29 points and would stay 13 from the lead. Therefore, those of Simeone a large part of his options to revalidate the title are at stake tonight.

Third there is the Betis with 30 points who also plays an interesting duel this Sunday in the field of the Real society. The donostiarras are fifths with 29 and they would return to the Champions League place if they achieve victory in front of their fans.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 16 39 Sevilla 16 34 Betis 16 30 Atlético Madrid 15 29 Real Sociedad 16 29 Rayo 16 27 Valencia 17 25 Barcelona 16 24