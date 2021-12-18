12/18/2021 at 20:20 CET

The FC Barcelona overcame Elche with many troubles (3-2) in the match corresponding to matchday 18 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. After two days without winning, the Xavi add the three points again and are seventh with 27, closer than ever to the Champions League places since fourth place is only three points away.

It looked like it was going to be a placid match for the whole of Xavi who already led 2-0 in minute 19, thanks to the goals of Jutglah Y Gavi. But in the blink of an eye, already in the second half, the Elche tied. Two goals in just 90 seconds, scored by Tete Morente Y Pere Milla, they silenced the Camp Nou. It was another of the young culés, Nico, who gave the victory in the 85th minute.

The Real Madrid leads the championship with 42 points before playing this weekend at home against him Cadiz. The Madrid team will seek the eighth consecutive league victory that would ensure the honorary title of winter champion and allow it to extend its advantage depending on what happens in the rest of the games.

The whites, with a victory over the Cadiz, would benefit from any result that occurs in the big game of the day, which takes place this Saturday from 9:00 p.m. at the Sanchez Pizjuan. The Sevilla receives Atlético de Madrid in a key duel in the fight for the title; those of Lopetegui are seconds with 34 points, while the mattresses are in the fifth place with 29.

The big surprise of the tournament is still the Vallecano Ray that now he is fourth after beating Alavés (2-0) and reach the 30 points that provisionally placed him in the Champions League position. The pupils of Iraola they also took advantage of the defeat at home for Real Sociedad against Villarreal (1-3) to advance positions in the table

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 17 42 Sevilla 16 34 Betis 17 33 Rayo Vallecano 18 30 Atlético Madrid 16 29 Real Sociedad 18 29 Barcelona 17 27 Valencia 17 25