2022 started badly for him Real Madrid after losing in Getafe (1-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The whites, despite the stumble, finish the first round as leaders with 46 points, 8 more than Seville, second, although the Andalusians have played two fewer games.

A tremendous failure of the Madrid central defender Militao took advantage of it Enes Unal to score the only goal of the match in the 9th minute. Ancelotti he returned to have possession but with few occasions and no success, repeating the script of his draws at home without goals against Villarreal, Osasuna and Cádiz. Again the lack of aim cost him points Madrid who conceded his second league defeat.

The leader’s bump in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez gives his pursuers the opportunity to cut points from them. The closest, the Seville, plays on Monday at 9:15 p.m. at the home of the Cadiz. Those of Lopetegui, seconds with 38 pointsThey will not have it easy in this Andalusian duel since the locals are very needy, penultimate with 14.

Third is the Betis, 13 points from Madrid, before receiving this Saturday at Celtic. And the great duel of the upper zone of this day is the Madrid derby that is also played today in the Wanda Metropolitano between Atlético de Madrid, fifth with 29 points, and the Vallecano Ray, surprising fourth ranked with 30. The team of Simeone he hopes to win to break the losing streak of four consecutive defeats and return to Champions League positions.

The FC Barcelona, ​​sixth with 28 points, two from fourth place, the last one that gives access to the maximum continental competition, plays on Saturday night from 9:00 p.m. in the field of Majorca.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 20 46 Sevilla 18 38 Betis 18 33 Rayo Vallecano 18 30 Atlético Madrid 18 29 Real Sociedad 18 29 Barcelona 18 28