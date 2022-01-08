01/08/2022 at 19:20 CET

The FC Barcelona draws without goals in the field of Granada (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The set of Xavi can be placed as provisional third place if he manages to win the victory of the New Los Cármenes; with this result is sixth, with 32 points, to one of the Champions squares. The Leader is he Real Madrid, with 46, followed by Seville what adds up 41.

The whites also play this Saturday from 9:00 p.m. in their stadium against the Valencia, with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing last week in the field of Getafe. Precisely the azulones are the rival of Seville from Lopetegui in the meeting of this day, and it will be on Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

The Betis, third place with 33 points, visit Vallecas to be measured at Lightning, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Those of Iraola, are sixth, with only 3 points less than their rival, therefore the two teams would tie in the classification if there is a local victory. Real Sociedad now closes the Champions League positions after beating Celta (1-0) this Saturday, with a goal from Oyarzabal.

The Atlético de Madrid has fallen to the fifth place after the triumph of the Donostiarras but he can overcome them again if he wins at Villarreal this Sunday from 9:00 p.m. Those of Simeone have 32 points before receiving the “yellow submarine” in the Wanda Metropolitano.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 20 46 Sevilla 19 41 Betis 19 33 Real Sociedad 20 33 Atlético Madrid 19 32 Barcelona * 20 32 Rayo Vallecano 19 30