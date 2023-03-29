Stanford University warns of the four risks that the Artificial Intelligence of ChatGPT comes with

Artificial Intelligence presents us with a challenge as a society. Automatic learning mechanisms are being perfected to facilitate lots of processes and situations of everyday work or simply existential. ChatGPT is one of the most surprising technological incursions in recent years, capable of surprising even Bill Gates himself.

Its use, like any other matter in life, has some consequences. It is important to know if these are counterproductive, to the point that these mechanisms are not recommended, or if it will mean a greater negative influence on our development.

The place infobae rescues an extensive study carried out by Stanford University, in which four risks of using ChatGPT are warned. In the same scientific analysis there are four benefits of what this Artificial Intelligence will leave us in the future.

Risks of using ChatGPT

Among the first risks that Stanford finds in the use of ChatGPT, it stands out that the model, far from human behavior, is capable of reflecting the cultural diversity of our species. So, that makes it not very useful as an educational tool in regions where a less technical and more colloquial form of communication is needed.

As a second risk is the fact that your answers are very generic. They are not optimal to improve the learning of a person who seeks to be nourished by some subject.

This leads to the third, which is that it usually responds in the wrong way, but with pedagogical words that make the user think that they are reading something correct.

And in the end, this leads to demotivation in people who begin to move away from learning systems, seeing that Artificial Intelligence is replacing anything.

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence

Of course there are benefits and it is essential when combined with conventional methods. An Artificial Intelligence capable of acting as a student trainee for new teachers to train how to teach. The mechanism also helps teachers to keep up to date with the latest developments in their field and update their curriculum.

Artificial Intelligence as an educational tool can design systems in which the creativity of a student is stimulated. In this way, more resourceful professionals can be created in different fields.

As a positive consequence, this leads to an improvement in the quality of learning and, moreover, that they do so without fear of judgment, a characteristic that has slowed down the development of thousands of professionals in the world.