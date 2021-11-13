A few days ago it was announced that without any explanation, a famous star that they have called a “demon” changed its brightness without any explanation and now scientists are explaining why.

It was the astrophysicist Lauri Jetsu, a professor at the University of Helsinki, who assured that this new phenomenon that he has observed for several years, which comes from thousands of years ago.

This tradition has to do with the reasons why the star Algol, known as the “demon star”, visibly changes in brightness every few days.

It should be noted that his research is more than a decade old and ensures that these fluctuations have been seen at least since the times of ancient Egypt, that is, more than 3,000 years ago.

And it is that these beliefs can contribute to the modern scientific understanding of why Algol behaves that way, since the latest Jetsu study ensures that it could be orbited by up to five more stars.

“It was a surprise to me,” he said, “the probability of finding two more stars is already very low. Nobody has found so many ”.

The star has a reputation for generating bad luck. Photo: .

Generally speaking, “Algol” comes from the Arabic phrase: “Ra? S al-Ghul”, which means “the head of the demon”, popularly known as the name of one of the villains of “Batman”.

And it is that for a long time the star has been considered for its “bad luck”, and it is there where they adjudge its recurrent changes of brightness so constant.

History of Algol

Many astronomers say that Algol has been an eclipsing binary star since the 1880s, so its brightness changes are due to two stars orbiting a few million kilometers apart.

For this reason, on Earth it looks like just one more star, but its bright light is larger but was erased by its dimmer and much smaller companion some time later.

The story made a lot of noise to the Egyptians. Photo: .

However, other theories suggest that Algol’s brightness could be caused by more stars in the system, which are around it.

So Jetsu and his colleagues have published at least four research articles on Algol, which is that he has become so passionate about the subject that he even got the name tattooed on his skin.

“I put it in 2018 because it took us about 10 years to publish our results, and two of my co-authors died during that time,” he said.

