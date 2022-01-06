Almost two years ago, Covid-19 spread throughout the world and the pandemic in which we continue to be immersed began. However, with vaccines and prevention measures, it seemed like we were getting the problem under control, and now again things seem to be getting out of hand. The Paramount + series, Star Trek: Picard – 95%, has stopped filming since Monday due to many members of the production testing positive for Covid-19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on January 3 it was detected that 50 people had Covid-19. That was the first day of work after the Christmas break, suggesting that the Christmas and New Years meetings were the cause of the contagion. The series starring Patrick Stewart has one of the largest production teams on television, consisting of 450 people.

The outlet says there has been no activity since Monday, but anonymous sources revealed that he is expected to return to work next week. Star Trek: Picard It is filmed in Los Angeles, where on January 5 there were 26,754 new cases, 2,240 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. In California, an average of 59,000 cases were recorded per day from December 31 to Monday, January 3.

Star Trek: Picard It is not the only television show that has stopped its recordings this week, The Hollywood Reporter announced that it also NCIS, of CBS Studios, was affected, as well as the delivery of the Grammy and several red carpets of series and films; the Sundance Festival and other events have chosen to go virtual.

In September 2021 it was announced that Picard it would have a third season, and the second and third seasons would be shot one after another to save costs and adjust the dates. In addition to Patrick Stewart, the series features the performances of Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard hit television on January 23, 2020, just a couple of months before the pandemic complicated everything. The show was well received by critics in general, and some reviews highlighted its quality, such as that of Adam rosenberg on Mashable:

It’s a television series with the narrative mindset of a movie, and a Star Trek story that undertakes to illuminate dark places we haven’t explored before. This is a world we all know, full of familiar names and faces and references to tradition. But it’s also a new kind of vision of what a Star Trek story can be like.

Stewart, in addition to being known for the character of Jean-Luc Picard, who debuted in Star Trek: The Next Generation, played Charles Xavier / Professor X in six Fox X-Men movies: X-Men – 81%, X-Men 2 – 86%, X-Men: The Final Battle – 58%, X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%, X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91% and Logan – 93%. According to the actor, Kevin Feige, former president of Marvel Studios and current Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, approached him to offer to return as Charles Xavier, but declined the offer. These were the reasons Stewart gave (via Digital Spy):

I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had a long, very long conversation. And there have been some moves and suggestions, including Charles Xavier. The problem is this. If we hadn’t done Logan then yeah I’d be ready to use that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed that. We were moved by the story, we were moved by each other [él y Hugh Jackman], but we also both made the decision that we would say goodbye to our characters. In that sense, it is not only the death of those two men in the franchise, but also a farewell to our role in it.

