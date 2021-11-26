Adam Driver is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. In addition to having several important awards and nominations, the interpreter has known how to move between genres and his participation in the franchise of Star wars served to popularize it beyond independent cinema. In this season he successfully premiered El Último Duelo – 86% and La casa Gucci – 73%, both led by Ridley Scott and potential contenders for the upcoming awards season. Although the most recent trilogy of Star wars It was not exactly what the fans expected, at least it worked to give new life to the saga that is having an important movement with its series for Disney +

Kylo Ren’s character was one of those that caused the most conflict among the followers of Star wars. On the one hand, his presentation and clear inspiration from Darth Vader was interesting and respectful enough of the past to please the experts. His actions at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, where he ends the life of his own father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), promised an interesting, strong and intelligent enemy who at the same time felt condemned by the most human part that he can not erase. The point is that the internal problems that affected the story and scripts of the trilogy, as well as the constant change of command, caused the original line to be lost and we left a conventional love story in its place.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% may have been perceived as an upgrade to Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, but fans who were expecting something new were disappointed. In fact, this ending ended up causing audiences to lose interest in the movies and prefer to pay attention to The Mandalorian – 90% and all those stories it promises to tell. The cast of the trilogy itself was not satisfied, so although the characters exist in the universe, it is not known whether or not they would be willing to return.

In addition, all have been successful and other projects beyond Star wars, so the possibilities are reduced even more. However, it seems that Adam Driver does not entirely rule out the idea. During an interview with UNILAD (via ComicBookMovie.com), the actor was questioned about the latest comments from Kathleen kennedy, who said the characters could appear in future installments, and if he would decline to participate:

No, I am not totally against it.

What reasons would bring him back? Driver added:

For me, it’s a filmmakers environment, so the only thing that matters to me is working with great directors. Whatever the size … to some extent, that has never been interesting to me. There are cool things about working on both. I always follow people that I would be interested in working with and if I’m suitable for the role, things like that. No, I am definitely not against it.

So at this point, what it would take for Driver to come back (as well as a nifty way to revive his character) is for a director he admires to take the reins of the story and offer him something interesting. As in many other sagas, death in Star wars It is not final, so relatively logical, or at least acceptable, ways to get back to Kylo Ren can be found. On the other hand, some wanted to explore certain missions of the character and his path to the dark side in greater depth, so a spin-off prequel is another highly considered way to give the actor another chance.

For a long time, and with so many titles in development, a rumor has spread that Kylo will appear in one of the exclusive Disney + series. We know that some will bring back old acquaintances, but others hope to create a new line that, hopefully, can set an interesting path for a new trilogy in the cinema. For those reasons, and considering the current fame of Driver, it is unlikely that we will see him in these titles, but the possibility of a mention and several moments that teach us aspects of his life that we did not know before is not ruled out. While we wait for more news about Star wars in the cinema, fans will have to settle for The Book of Boba Fett, which is about to be released and will try to tackle a new style to renew the saga.

