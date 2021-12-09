This year we will not have a new season of The Mandalorian – 91%, the successful and acclaimed Star Wars show exclusive to Disney Plus, but the future of the franchise looks bright as never, thanks to Lucasfilm already realizing that pleasing fans is the most important thing, and the best way doing so is honoring the legacy of the movies but telling original stories. Now, a new news reveals the protagonist of The Acolyte, one of the completely original productions within the Star Wars projects that are being worked on.

According to Deadline, Amandla Stenberg, whom many will remember for her roles in films like The Hunger Games – 84%, The Hate You Give – 97% and Dear Evan Hansen – 50%, or series like Sleepy hollow (2013-2014) and Mr. Robinson (2015), will join The Acolyte as the protagonist. The series features Leslye Headland, co-creator of Russian Doll – 100%, as showrunner. The Acolyte is a “mystery thriller” that will show how the Dark Side began to emerge in the last days of the High Republic. The title refers to acolytes, the title given to Sith apprentices.

At the moment there are no details about the character that Stenberg will play, and production on the series will begin in 2022. Amandla identifies as a non-binary bisexual person. The fact that a person of color is the protagonist of a Star Wars series and that she is part of the LGBTQ community shows that Disney continues to support diversity and inclusion in its great franchises. We recently had the first gay couple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Eternals – 58%.

In addition to The Acolyte, Lucasfilm works on the series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor and Ahsoka Tano. The former is one of the fan-favorite characters, who was played by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and who will return in the series as the Jedi master. The second was a rebel introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, played by Diego Luna; Although he only had that participation, it was enough to remain engraved in the hearts of the fans. And finally Ahsoka Tano is known for being the protagonist of the series The Clone Wars, and her first live-action version was that of Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian.

Also announced last year was a series dedicated to Lando Calrissian, who was originally played by Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%. What we can see is that Lucasfilm realized that the original productions have great potential, but the classic characters should not be left aside, because that was a serious mistake of the sequel trilogy, which divided the public in a very marked way, especially from Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, released in 2017. Two years later Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% tried to please annoying fans, but there was also division in the fandom and critics rated the film as one of the worst in all saga.

It’s a shame the spin-offs were canceled after the box office failure of Solo: a Star Wars Story, but it is very likely that these will revive as Disney Plus series, as we could see from the case of the show dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi, which for a long time was rumored to be a movie. After multiple setbacks, it seems that Lucasfilm found its way, and that fans will be pleased to have at their disposal numerous new stories of already known or completely original characters.