Lucasfilm continues to prepare new projects and one of them is Andor, series starring Diego Luna that will introduce us to the years of the young rebel before the events observed in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%. Although we already have the names of some stars that will be part of the cast, this afternoon the supposed addition of Andy Serkis, veteran actor who was already part of the distant galaxy in the sequel trilogy, is announced. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Serkis gained global fame thanks to his portrayal of Gollum in the trilogy of The Lord of the rings; Over time he has established ties with the most important studios in Hollywood and by 2015 we see him be part of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, a film in which he plays the Supreme Leader Snoke, head of the First Order and, at that time, a mysterious villain who would bring darkness to the galaxy.

Unfortunately, the intrigue around Snoke didn’t last long and Rian Johnson killed the character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, ending up quite anticlimactic with the new enemy. But fans of the saga are well aware that death is not an impediment to bring back the most beloved figures of the brand.

According to Making Star Wars (via Comicbook), Andy Serkis would have been hired by Lucasfilm to be part of Andor. The media does not provide details about the character that will remain in the hands of the actor, however, it does not rule out the possibility that it is Snoke in relatively young years (remember that it is an imperfect clone of Emperor Palpatine, so anything could happen ). On the other hand, it is also committed that Serkis he would take a human role in the Cassian Andor series, arguably estranged from Snoke; This would allow Andy to redeem himself after the antagonist’s insane conclusion in The Last Jedi.

Filming of Andor It ended in late September and is now in post-production. Lucasfilm has not confirmed any release date but it will surely hit the Disney Plus platform sometime later in 2022. Although it is not a series loaded with Jedi or Sith characters (apparently), fans hope it has enough action and adventure. as if to elevate it above the sequel trilogy, at the height of The Mandalorian – 91%.

Lucasfilm soon discovered that the small screen is an ideal alternative to the stories of Star wars. The sequel trilogy by Disney was very expensive and did not turn out well, so the studio opted for new adventures with less investment but with greater global impact. Productions like The Mandalorian – 91%, Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95% and even Star Wars: Visions – 100%, they have earned the affection of the public and even the loyalty of strangers, ensuring a bright future for the galaxy far away on television. How long will such a trend last?

But long before AndorThe Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney Plus, starring the famous bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who will give meaning to an entirely new and exciting adventure on Tatooine. Both went ahead in their mission with Din Djarin and now is the time to make things clear on the desert planet. The first chapter will arrive on Disney Plus on December 29, is success already assured? At the moment there is no release date for the new season of The Mandalorian but weeks ago the start of filming was confirmed. Djarin and Grogu’s journey still has a lot to offer, as well as everything Star wars.

