Star Wars, through its official website, hints at the announcement of a new video game in the saga in December, shortly before the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett.

The goose that lays the golden eggs is not going to explode on its own, and Lucasfilm has announced a new campaign in which they will announce new products based on Star Wars every week. “Bring Home the Bounty“.

Every Tuesday from this week until December 28, the official channels of Star Wars and Lucasfilm will announce new products related to the saga, including the future series The Book of Boba Fett (which premieres December 29 on Disney +), but Also from the recent Star Wars Visions animated series or The Bad Remittance, and the Skywalker Saga movies.

The interesting thing is that the tenth week of the campaign, on December 14, a generic video game controller logo is drawn, suggesting that that week a video game will be announced.

“With Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary celebration drawing to a close this year, we want to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories, from classic to new and everything in between,” explains the senior vice president. franchise and licensing at Lucasfilm, Paul Southern.

“There will be something that will thrill all Star Wars fans this year, with such a vast catalog of items to enjoy, whether it’s because fans want to add it to their collections or to make the perfect gift.”

There is no direct allusion to video games, although it is striking that the console controller, and the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary logo, are the only logos that are not Star Wars characters.

In the Star Wars website You will be able to see every Tuesday what new products have been announced. Announced this week a pair of sunglasses inspired by The Mandalorian, two Rogue One Funko Pop (K-2S0 and Moroff), two retro figures of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, and a sweatshirt with the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary logo. .

There are many Star Wars games in development right now. Ubisoft Massive is working on a Star Wars game, although it is unlikely that we will see it before the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game due out in 2022.

Another one we should know about soon is Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2, although EA said there would be no news of their new Star Wars games until next year. And KOTOR Remake has just been announced, albeit without any gameplay.

We are not forgetting Star Wars Hunters, the mobile game and Nintendo Switch, or LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, which should be available next spring, if it is not delayed again.

By the way, if you have a Star Wars jumpsuit, you have a new LEGO Star Wars movie on Disney + … and with a Halloween theme.

