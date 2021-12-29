One of the most popular characters in Star Wars, it turns out to be one of the least time on screen, Boba Fett, and in a few hours his Disney Plus series, The Book of Boba Fett, will premiere after his epic return in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, after being absent from the franchise for 40 years, since the launch of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94%.

One of the most attractive characteristics of Boba Fett is that it is a character whose face we do not know, we simply see his helmet and suit being carried by someone mysterious, imperturbable and lethal. The bounty hunter’s toy sales and comic book stories helped cement his popularity, but in 2002 the illusion was shattered when his true face was revealed in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66%, the tape where we found out that it was just a clone of Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison.

A few days ago The New York Times published an interview with the art director of The Empire Strikes Back and creator of Boba Fett, Joe johnston, and gave his opinion on removing Boba Fett’s helmet. From his point of view, that ruins much of the character’s magic (via Epic Stream):

He would never have shown his face. I would never have had an actor underneath who took off his helmet and you saw who he is. I think that removes a lot of the mystery. Before that helmet takes off, it can be anyone.

However, in defense of the decision made by the creatives who are working with Disney, removing the helmet was George Lucas’s decision, because when he showed Temuera Morrison as Jango Fett, and revealing that Boba Fett was his clone, left very little to the imagination. The fans aren’t upset about it, but it’s understandable that Johnston has lost some of the magic of the bounty hunter.

Last year, Johnston spoke to StarWars.com about the creative process that brought Boba Fett to life, saying that originally the design was for an elite empire type of troop, but after making the first armor prototype, they discovered that they were not going to be able to create as many as they expected, so the creator of the saga had the idea of ​​using him as another character:

The suit returned from the UK [la oficina de producción] and George said, ‘Instead of an army of super soldiers, this is going to be a bounty hunter, he’s kind of a bad boy, but he’s not on the side of the Empire or on the side of the rebels. He’s like a free agent, and he’s going around the galaxy arresting people and bringing them to justice or returning them to Jabba the Hutt or whoever. He is a mercenary. She will do anything for money, and her outfit, the way she looks, should reflect that. ‘

