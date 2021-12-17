When Star Wars was bought by Disney, some fans were disappointed to think that the company would ruin the franchise. Six years after the premiere of the first Disney-produced film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, many believe they have confirmed it, however, five years ago a movie that is considered by some to be one of the best installments came to theaters, we refer to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%.

You may also like: Star Wars: Adam Driver is willing to return to the franchise

Directed by Gareth Edwards, and featuring a star cast including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Donnie Yen, Ben Mendelsohn, and Mads Mikkelsen, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story tells the story of the heroic rebels who stole the Death Star plans and then handed it over to Leia, before starting Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%.

The first Star Wars spin-off feature was a resounding success at the box office, with more than $ 1 billion grossing, and widespread approval among critics and fans. Unfortunately we cannot say the same for the next film that was released a year later, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, who divided the public; nor the second spin-off, Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, which failed at the box office.

The fifth anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brings back fond memories for fans, and while the franchise had major setbacks afterward, it also managed to rise from the ashes thanks to The Mandalorian series – 91%, and new television projects that are in development.

Also read: Star Wars: The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg to star in The Acolye

December 16, 2016 remained engraved in the hearts of the fans, who today remember it with these words:

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ was released exactly 5 years ago. Upon entering, my daughter asked me “But nobody dies, right?” and incredulously I replied: “It’s Disney, I don’t think so.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/aPpctU1Isl – Mine is (@lomioes_mx) December 16, 2021

Rogue One was released today 5 years ago. I still love this movie.

Rogue One premiered 5 years ago today. I still love this film. pic.twitter.com/gU2hK7jMSK – Trey (@TheTreyinator) December 11, 2021

5 years of Rogue One.

5 years of rogue one pic.twitter.com/6oaAZe3EUO – best of rogue one (@bestrogueone) December 16, 2021

On this day 5 years ago, December 16, 2016 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters.

#OnThisDay 5 years ago, December 16th, 2016 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters pic.twitter.com/ZrzVs9dvMg – Star Wars Archival (@SWArchival) December 16, 2021

5 years ago we saw Rogue One in theaters!

5 years ago we saw Rogue One in theaters! pic.twitter.com/LyRK4iWh0q – Tessa “FireFox” VB (@tessateslafox) December 15, 2021

On a day like today I saw Rogue One 5 years ago. It’s still one of my favorite movie experiences and I cried at the end. My date fell asleep and snored in the middle of the movie.

I saw Rogue One 5 years ago today. Still one of my favorite movie experiences and cried at the ending. My date fell asleep and snored halfway through the film. – roshistarpupil (@ DG21or5) December 15, 2021

Rogue One (2016). Directed by Gareth Edwards. Greig Fraser Cinematography.

Rogue One (2016) Directed by Gareth Edwards

Cinematography by Greig Fraser pic.twitter.com/WcxnwLTzSj – Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) December 16, 2021

The new generation of Star Wars movies really had us with Rogue One, I’m not going to lie.

The new generation of Star Wars movies really had us with Rogue One, not gonna lie – Grapes (@ grapes4grapes) December 16, 2021

Do not miss: Dune: Denis Villeneuve met with the Star Wars team to avoid filming in the same locations

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');