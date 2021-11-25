Padmé Amidala, played by Natalie Portman, is a character from Star wars which was introduced in the sequel trilogy and which quickly caught the attention of fans. Time has passed and opinions about heroin have matured, some love it but many others do not agree with its development. Through social networks, several followers from the distant galaxy share their thoughts about Padme and boy do they have some faults to note. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

First featured in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%, Padmé served as Queen of Naboo and subsequently took part in the political affairs of the Republic by acting as a brilliant diplomat and senator. He became one of the leading voices in favor of peace, yet Palpatine’s dark grip ended up sinking many of his efforts, even affecting his personal life at the deepest level.

The years shaped her as a solid leader and ruler, a source of inspiration for her people, and a worthy planetary representative in the Galactic Senate. Being 24 years old and Anakin 19, she married him in a secret wedding, later conceiving their two twin children; unfortunately things did not work out between the two due to the Jedi’s quest for power. The warrior abandons Padmé and begins his conversion with Darth Sidious, while she dies after childbirth because she had lost the will to live.

Although on many occasions Padmé has been applauded for her courage, recently she has highlighted numerous comments on Reddit that condemn her development as a character. User u / Olya_roo asks: “How do you feel about Padmé Amidala?” and Internet users were quick to share their answers. Here are some of the most voted:

The cast actress did well and started out as a fearless natural leader, like Leia. My only issues were that she had no apparent motivation for her to fall in love with Anakin (which made the romance feel artificial) and her lines in the movies were often clichéd and corny.

The romance between her and Anakin is written backwards, there is no apparent reason why Padme doesn’t want to be with Anakin other than ‘we can’t, I’m a senator’, while Anakin is literally not allowed to have a relationship with her because it goes on against the Jedi code. It feels a little weird that he’s the one to start it all, and she’s the one to shut it down, when it makes more sense the other way around.

Everything was great except her taste in men.

Yeah, she was a pretty cool character despite being drawn to a weirdo who was always talking about how cool authoritarianism would be …

A little naive. Anakin put up a lot of red flags and she ignored them, and then she was surprised when they all came true. As a senator, she was great. But in their relationships, huh.

I love Natalie Portman in the role, I love that she is a highly respected leader with a strong ethical foundation, but I don’t love that she is so poorly written in the movies.

Although the prequels were poorly received in their day, they are now widely recognized by the fandom of Star wars, one of the largest and most volatile in the world. Many fans naively thought that the Disney trilogy would be the jewel in the crown, the story that would restore greatness to the franchise, but the reality was very different and with each new installment the opinions were more and more divisive. Now Lucasfilm has a long way to go for the characters of Star wars on the small screen, we hope it does a lot better.

