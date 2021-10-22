Star Wars fans are excited about what’s to come with Disney Plus series like The Book of Boba Fett, and those starring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano. Obi-Wan’s already confirmed that it will have Ewan McGregor back as the wise Jedi master, as well as Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. However, it has now been officially confirmed that Christensen will also be in the Ahsoka series, so we will have a lot more of Darth Vader in the years to come.

Anakin Skywalker was originally introduced in the first Star Wars movie in 1977, albeit already transformed into Darth Vader. The imposing figure of the character made him an icon of pop culture and to this day he appears in several lists in the first places of the best villains in the history of cinema. In 1999 Anakin returned to the screen but in his young version, and we learned the story of his fall to the Dark Side of the Force in the prequel trilogy, which, despite the criticism that Christensen’s performance received, has been vindicated in recent years.

The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively confirmed the return of the Canadian actor in the Ahsoka series, which will have Rosario Dawson as the main character. For now we do not know how Anakin or Vader will fit into the series, as it will be set five years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%. Most likely it will appear in the form of flashbacks, since Ahsoka was his apprentice during the Clone Wars.

Dawson got her introduction into the Star Wars universe as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, and their characterization, as well as their performance, were praised by fans. Ahsoka’s solo series features Dave Filoni as a screenwriter and Jon Favreau as a producer. The former is a veteran of the franchise and has been in charge of the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as well as several episodes of The Mandalorian; the second was the producer and scriptwriter of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars was acquired by Disney in 2012, and work began shortly after on a new sequel trilogy. The result is well known to all, Episode VII, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, it was a box office success, but its sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, it was a huge disappointment for the fans. Despite grossing a decent amount at the box office, Episode VIII was highly divisive, for various reasons, and with the next installment they hoped to correct mistakes and keep fans happy, but to no avail.

Although the films produced by Disney tried to be as technical as possible, they failed to attract the majority of veteran fans of the franchise and were great disappointments to large sections of the fandom. The two spin-offs are also a clear example of how Star Wars was in decline while being in the hands of Disney, since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office, but Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% was the franchise’s first box office failure, with less than $ 400 million grossed globally.

Luckily for the fans, it is on television that the love for Star Wars was renewed. With The Mandalorian, whose first season premiered in 2019 and the second in 2020, it was clear that the love of fans for Star Wars lives on and that it only took a true fan to have a production in their hands to do something that would convince the majority .

